Allison Williams & Husband Ricky Van Veen Split After Nearly 4 Years Of Marriage

So sad. Allison Williams and her husband Ricky Van Veen have decided to separate, just under four years after their star-studded wedding in Wyoming. They’re pledging to remain ‘friends.’

Allison Williams is ready to get out….of her marriage. The 31-year-old actress and her husband of nearly four years Ricky Van Veen are parting ways, announcing their separation on June 27. The pair released a joint statement to Page Six that read: “With mutual love and respect, we have made the decision to separate as a couple. We are grateful for the friendship that we have and will continue to have.” The last time the pair made a public appearance together was well over a year ago at the 2018 Oscars.

A source told the site that Get Out star Allison, 31, and Ricky, 38, — who made a fortune when he co-founded comedy brand/website College Humor as well as the video platform Vimeo — were distinctly different” people who hadn’t been seen out together in “months.” A second source close to the couple told Page Six that “Every time I’ve seen Allison out recently, Ricky’s been nowhere to be seen.” He is currently Head of Global Creative Strategy at Facebook. Another source explained to the site that Allison — who played Marnie Michaels on HBO’s long running Girls, “really is Type A, a real go-getter. While Ricky is far more relaxed and laid-back. Things just haven’t been going well recently.”

The couple met in 2011 at a Bachelor viewing party and got engaged in 2014. Their Sept. of 2015 wedding Brush Creek Ranch in Saratoga, Wyoming was a star-studded affair. Allison’s dad, MSNBC news anchor Brian Williams, walked his daughter down the aisle and guests included fellow Girls stars Lena Dunham, Jemima Kirke, and Zosia Mamet. Also in attendance were Bruce Springsteen, Andy Cohen, media tycoon Barry Diller, NBC late night host Seth Meyers, Katy Perry and then on-again boyfriend John Mayer. Actor Tom Hanks served the officiant of Allison’s wedding where she walked down the aisle in a magnificent, handmade couture wedding dress by Oscar de la Renta.