Will Smith 1st Photos Since Oscar Slap As He’s Spotted In India: Video

The actor smiled and posed with fans after landing in Mumbai, just weeks after he was banned from the Oscars ceremony for 10 years.

By:
April 23, 2022 11:06AM EDT
View gallery
Will Smith 'I Am Legend' Film Premiere, London, Britain - 19 Dec 2007
Will Smith Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Mar 2022
*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - **WEB MUST CALL FOR PRICING** - Will Smith films scenes as Richard Williams for 'King Richard' with co-star Jon Bernthal. Will can be seen for the first time filming scenes with young Serena and Venus played by the actresses Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton. Shot on 02/27/20. Pictured: Will Smith, Jon Bernthal, Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton BACKGRID USA 28 FEBRUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Will Smith was seen publicly for the first time since he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars after the comedian made a joke about his wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith. The actor, 53, was spotted in India on Saturday (April 23) when he arrived at his hotel in the city of Mumbai. Will was all smiles as he greeted onlookers, even stopping to take a few photos with fans, as seen in a video here. Will was staying at the JW Marriott Hotel in Juhu and would be leaving the city on the same day he arrived, according to The Hindustan Times.

Will Smith
Will Smith was spotted in India on April 23 for the first time publicly following his infamous Oscar slap. (Varinder Chawla/MEGA)

While the reason for Will’s trip to the South Asian country was unknown, the embattled star undoubtedly enjoyed a brief getaway after being barred from the Oscars for 10 years for physically attacking Chris during the Academy Awards on March 27. The ruling came only days after Will had already resigned as a member of the Academy. In a statement obtained by HollywoodLife, the actor said he “betrayed the trust of the Academy” and is “heartbroken” over his actions. “My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable,” he added.

The social media mea culpa came a day after Will apologized for his actions to his fellow nominees and the Academy during his Oscar acceptance speech. Will had won Best Actor for King Richard less than an hour after the infamous slap. Yet Will didn’t mention Chris by name in the speech. Chris — who is reportedly not pressing charges against Will at this time — has yet to make a statement on the incident.

Will Smith
Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27, 2022. (Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

Earlier this week, Jada opened the new season of her popular Facebook show Red Table Talk by appearing to reference the Oscars incident. “Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focusing on deep healing,” a message on a black screen read. “Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls.”

More From Our Partners

ad