Britney Spears Slams Ex Kevin Federline, Claims He Refused To See Her While Pregnant

Britney Spears has been quite vocal on social media after the dismissal of her conservatorship, giving fans a peek at her personal life that has been shrouded in secrecy for years. Taking to Instagram on April 21, the pop princess proved on point as she opened up about her recently announced pregnancy in a since deleted post, saying she doesn’t care for the nausea associated with it. While explaining that she was worse off during her first two pregnancies with her “mean” moods, she dropped a bomb, claiming her ex-husband Kevin Federline refused to see her while she was carrying his baby!

“I was mean as hell… it was beyond me… I think the thing that made people so uncomfortable was the fact I was unbelievably SILENT,” the “Toxic” singer began. “But geez my ex-husband wouldn’t see me when I flew to New York with a baby inside me and Las Vegas when he was shooting a video!!!” She went on to say she “played it off” by eating pickles and chewing on ice. “As the ice hit my tongue, I got a text saying ‘If you don’t divorce Kevin he will publicly do it to you.’ Since I hadn’t seen him in a while I already knew it was over…”

Britney officially filed for divorce from Kevin on November 7, 2006, two months after they welcomed their son Jayden. The former couple had given birth to son Sean Preston on September 14, 2005, a year after they had surprise wedding in Los Angeles. Britney and Kevin now share custody of their teenage sons, with the “Breathe On Me” hitmaker holding 30% and Kevin the majority at 70%.

Later in the Instagram post, Britney said she “made peace” with what happened between her and Kevin, all while recalling the period in her life right after Jayden was born, when she caused a media storm by hanging out with the likes of Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan. “I had my baby and went out literally 2 times with Paris and it was all over the news like I was a party girl.” She added, “Whatever, it’s over now and I’ve made peace with it.”