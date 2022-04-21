Britney Spears Has A Shirtless Photo Of Brad Pitt In Her Closet & Sam Asghari Calls It A ‘Problem’

Britney Spears is a very big Brad Pitt fan apparently! Her fiancé Sam Asghari took to Instagram to share a hilarious video of himself finding a shirtless photo of the 58-year-old actor in his wife-to-be’s closet on Thursday April 21. Britney, 40, could be heard laughing and giving commentary while Sam, 28, joked about his issues with the photo.

The video featured a shirtless Sam in a pink cowboy hat showing the old shirtless photo of Brad from Thelma and Louise (1991), also wearing a cowboy hat and holding a hair dryer. Sam jokingly took an issue with the picture. “We got a huge problem. My girl got a picture of—who’s this? Brad Pitt!” he said, as Britney could be heard saying, “The one and only!”

Sam proceeded to deliver one of the film’s most well-known lines while trying to one-up the Oscar winner. “You don’t think I could do this? Now Simon says, ‘Everybody down on the floor. If you don’t lose your head, you ain’t gonna lose your head!’” he teased. “I’m 10 times better than that guy.”

Britney and Sam have been engaged since September 2021, and the pair announced that Britney is pregnant with her third child (their first as a couple) on April 11. Even though he took issue with the Brad Pitt photo, Sam is clearly very excited to be Britney’s husband and have a child with her. “Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect. Fatherhood is something I have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do,” he wrote in an Instagram post announcing the pregnancy.

While the couple lovingly refer to each other as “husband” and “wife,” a source close to the popstar told HollywoodLife exclusively that the couple will probably wait to get married until after the baby arrives. “She is going to wait until after she has the baby to focus on that and she will have 9 months to plan her dream wedding now,” the source said.