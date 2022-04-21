’90 Day Fiancé’ Stars Announce Tragic Death Of Their 7-Month-Old Son: ‘Worst Days’ Of Our Lives

90 Day Fiancé stars Anny Francisco and Robert Springs announced the tragic news of the death of their 7-month-old son, Adriel Hassan. Taking to her Instagram on April 21, Anny wrote alongside an image of a black ribbon, “Today is one of the worst days of my life, my son Adriel spring died, I am devastated and my family… life is so hard and difficult. I never thought I would lose my son.” While the cause of Adriel’s death was not revealed, Anny added in her social media post, “He was a fighter… his heart couldn’t take it… my heart is broken it’s a big pain…so difficult.”

The couple, who welcomed Adriel on September 7, 2021, had a sea of support from fellow 90 Day Fiancé stars. “My sincere condolences. I’m so sorry. Sending you lots of love. I pray for you and your family,” wrote Akinyi Obala, while Amira Lollysa added, “Im so incredibly sorry my friend! I wish I could take your pain away!” And Loren Brovarnik shared, “Our hearts are broken for you! We cannot imagine what you are going through, but as always, we are here for you!”

Back in September, the parents shared the happy news of Adriel’s arrival on Instagram, with Anny posting an adorable photo album of the newborn alongside the caption, “I present to you my prince Adriel Hassan born on 9/7/2021 of 9 pounds 3 ounces and 21 inches, I thank God that he took care of me and everything went well. mamabear , mama in love.” One of the heartbreaking snaps showed Anny placing a sweet kiss on Adriel’s forehead.

Anny and Robert’s romantic journey was featured on the seventh season of 90 Day Fiancé. Within eight hours of meeting Anny, Robert proposed to her in the Dominican Republic, after he took a cruise ship there from the United States. They wed in September 2019. The couple are also parents to 20-month-old daughter, Brenda, who is often featured on Anny’s Instagram. Robert also has five children from previous relationships, including seven-year-old son Bryson, who appeared on the TLC show alongside his father.