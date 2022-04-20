Prince Harry Dodges Questions About Relationship With Brother Prince William At Invictus Games

Prince Harry avoided giving a direct answer during a new interview about his Invictus Games in a new interview on Wednesday April 20 on Today. When Hoda Kotb asked him about whether he missed his brother Prince William or dad Prince Charles, the Duke of Sussex gave a more general response about how so many people have missed their families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prince Harry alluded to so many people taking time apart from their families amidst the pandemic for the past 2 years, but he played it close to the vest and didn’t speak much about his relationship with his dad or brother. “Yes. I think, especially over the last two years, for most people, have they not missed their family? The ability to get home and see them, that’s a huge part,” he told Today. Harry and William had reunited back in July at the unveiling of a statue of their mom Princess Diana.

Besides speaking about people across the globe missing their families, Harry also explained that his prime focus in the moment was the Invictus Games and then his wife Meghan Markle and children Archie and Lilibet. “For me, at the moment, I’m here focused on these guys and these families and giving everything that I can, 120 percent to them to make sure that they have the experience of a lifetime. That’s my focus here, and then when I leave here, I get back and my focus is my family who I miss massively,” he said.

Other than his relationship with his brother and dad, Harry did speak about his April reunion with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, and he did discuss their relationship a bit. “She’s always got a great sense of humor with me, and I’m making sure that she’s protected and got the right people around,” he said. “Her sense of humor and her ability to see the humor in so many different things. We have a really special relationship. We talk about things that she can’t talk about with anybody else, so that’s always a nice piece to her.”