Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, & More Celebrate 4/20 With Memorable Smoking Photos

Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, and more are showing off their love of marijuana in their latest posts! The singer and rapper were just two of many who celebrated April 20 aka 4/20 though eye-catching photos and words and they’re capturing Instagram and Twitter by storm. From images of them taking a puff to hilarious jokes in messages, there never seems to be a dull moment from those in the spotlight on this day and we’re taking a look at all the memorable posts below!

Justin Bieber

Justin took to Instagram to share several photos of him smoking marijuana at various times in his life. From hanging out with his wife Hailey Bieber to standing in a field of flowers to standing shirtless while enjoying the plant, there are many gems in the bunch and fans seemed to love it. “Happy 420 🥹,” he captioned the post.

Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg has never been shy about his love of marijuana so it wasn’t too surprising when he took to social media to share several posts about 4/20. “It’s 420 eve, don’t forget to leave out milk and cookies tonight for Snoop Dogg,” a hilarious message over a pic of him smiling and smoking read. He received a lot of responses from fans on the post, including one who appropriately left a smoke and green heart emoji.

Billy Ray Cyrus

Billy Ray Cyrus took to Twitter to share a tweet that mentioned Snoop Dogg as well. “Happy 4/20 from @SnoopDogg & me! #ahardworkingman #420day,” he wrote while posting a photo of him and Snoop from their collaboration with the Avila Brothers.

Conan O’Brien

It’s 4/20– the day German troops surrendered at Leipzig in 1945 and US troops took control of the city. I’m high. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) April 20, 2022

Conan O’Brien shared a post that included a historical twist. “It’s 4/20–the day German troops surrendered at Leipzig in 1945 and US troops took control of the city. I’m high,” he wrote in his tweet.

311

The band 311 took to Twitter to share a green and white moving image of smoke and wished everyone “Happy 420!”