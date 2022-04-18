J.Lo Flashes Her Green Engagement Ring As She Poses For Glowing Selfie On Easter

Jennifer Lopez has been loving her new green engagement ring from Ben Affleck and she showed it off in a gorgeous new selfie. The 52-year-old posted a gorgeous photo from Easter where her skin was absolutely glowing as she rocked a sultry smokey eye. In the photo, J.Lo had her hand up as she touched her diamond earring while showing off her massive green engagement ring.

J.Lo had her hair slicked back into a low bun as she rocked a high-neck white linen maxi dress with gorgeous pink floral details on the skirt and the sleeves. The high-neck dress featured a drawstring belt that cinched in her tiny waist and she topped her look off with a green leather purse and a pair of sky-high Gucci White Platform Pumps.

J.Lo has been on a roll with her outfits lately and just the other day she rocked a sleeveless forset green Bottega Veneta Dress with a thigh-high slit on the side of the skirt that revealed her toned legs. She cinched in her waist with a tiny belt and tied her look together with a pair of super high green heels.

Aside from this look, J.Lo was recently out on a stroll with Ben when she wore a short-sleeve white T-shirt underneath an A.L.C.Harlow Black Wide Leg Jumpsuit. She accessorized her casual outfit with a Coach Tabby Top Handle Bag, a pair of Alaia Hiker Suede Platform Boots, and Max Mara Geometric Sunglasses.

Just the day before, J.Lo looked stylish in a pair of high-waisted, dark green Brunello Cucinelli Twill Wide-Leg Pants, a cropped cream Tibi Aran Cable Wool Cutoff Oversized Pullover, tan R13 Single Stack Suede Boots, Jennifer Fisher Silver Thread Hoop Earrings, and an Hermes Birkin Crocodile Bag.