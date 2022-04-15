Britney Spears Rubs Her ‘Small Fetus’ In Throwback Bikini Video From Mexico: Watch

She’s bringing sexy back! Britney Spears is showing off her absolute stellar bod in a new Instagram video, rolling around in the ocean waves in a tiny bikini from her most recent trip to Mexico. “Throwback clips of me and my small fetus playing in the water 💧💦 in Mexico 🇲🇽 !!!” the pop princess captioned the post, making a reference to her ever-growing baby bump.

The “Toxic” singer, who officially announced she was pregnant with fiancé Sam Asghari via Instagram on April 11, still looked incredible in the video, rocking a blue-and-white skimpy swimsuit. Brit sure loves to show off her bod! But hey, if we looked like the “Slave 4 U” singer, we would show it off every chance we had, too!

One thing that’s for sure is how much Brit’s man loves her body as well! In a recent lengthy Instagram post, the “Lucky” singer shared numerous thoughts about motherhood while also praising her being pregnant as apparently one of the best times to get intimate with her soon-to-be-hubby. ‘

“Sex is great when you’re pregnant,” Britney shared in the message, also adding that she and her man were having “the best sex ever!!!”

Although Britney and her beau are taking some next steps in their relationship with their little one on the way, the couple apparently isn’t planning to get married anytime too soon, instead planning for after the birth of their first child. “Britney and Sam are being playful with each other, and they are not married,” a source close to the pop star EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife on April 14.

They went on, “She is going to wait until after she has the baby to focus on that and she will have 9 months to plan her dream wedding now. Sam and Britney have been calling each other husband and wife since they got engaged. She will continue to do so until they are married, which will not be kept a secret.”