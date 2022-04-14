‘Siesta Key’ Preview: Juliette Vents To Kelsey About Sam’s Behavior In Rare 1-On-1 Convo

Despite their previous falling out, Juliette Porter and Kelsey Owens have a cordial one-on-one conversation in this sneak peek from the April 14 episode of ‘Siesta Key.’

Juliette Porter is back from her trip to France on the April 14 episode of Siesta Key, and she’ll have to face reality — meaning her ex-boyfriend, Sam Logan. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the episode, Juliette and Sam are at the same party with their friends following his Instagram posting spree with a new girl, Meghan. Juliette is keeping her distance from Sam, but she does share a bonding moment with someone else from her past — her former best friend, Kelsey Owens.

“I appreciate you not posting with that girl that Sam’s been bringing around,” Juliette tells Kelsey in the clip. Kelsey asks Juliette how she’s doing following the breakup. “I’m fine, it’s him that’s weird,” Juliette admits. He posts on social media and is constantly talking about me and that’s what makes me feel uncomfortable.”

Juliette also vented to Kelsey about how Sam’s friend, and Kelsey’s new pal, Jordana [Barnes], has been acting since the breakup. “A couple of nights ago I had muted Jordan from my Instagram because I saw she was posting all over Sam’s yacht and it upset me,” Juliette explains, referencing photos that Jordana posted with Meghan while Juliette was in France. “She was basically throwing Sam’s new girl in my face, which was so rude,” Juliette adds in a confessional. “I know it was a while ago, but she and I never spoke about it, so I was still mad.”

Kelsey listens intently as Juliette reveals she was “crying” on the floor of her hotel room when she saw the photos. “Either she was so ignorant that she didn’t realize it’d hurt my feelings, or she just simply didn’t care,” Juliette complains. Kelsey says that she brought this exact situation up to Jordana, warning her that it “wasn’t going to come off very well” to Juliette.

However, Kelsey still makes sure to stand up for her friend (Jordana). “I get it because she’s been friends with Sam for a long time,” Kelsey says to Juliette, to which Juliette claps back, “It wasn’t about her being friend with Sam. It was about her being a s***y person.” It looks like the ladies are going to have to agree to disagree on this one, but this was definitely their most cordial conversation in quite a while! New episodes of Siesta Key air on Thursdays on MTV.