‘Siesta Key’ Preview: Juliette Admits She & Sam Are In A ‘Cycle Of Fighting’

Things are more awkward than ever between Juliette Porter and Sam Logan in this EXCLUSIVE look at the March 24 episode of ‘Siesta Key.’

Juliette Porter and Sam Logan’s relationship is falling apart on this season of Siesta Key. The two broke up at the end of summer 2021, and season 4B of the show has shown the slow demise of their two-year romance. Since Juliette told Sam that she was getting a place of her own, despite previously moving in with him, things have been more tense than ever between them.

In an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at the show’s March 24 episode, Juliette and Sam attend the same event with their friends. However, they noticeably arrive separately. Juliette is already chatting with Chloe Trautman and Madisson Hausburg when Sam walks in with a huge present. She watches from afar as she says hi to groups of other people before finally making his way over to her.

When Sam does approach Juliette, their interaction is beyond awkward, as they share a weird sideways hug and go their separate ways. “Are you okay?” Madisson asks. Juliette takes a deep breath before responding. “I’m fine,” she said. “We just kind of have this cycle of fighting and it just got to the point where I had been planning to move out because we were having problems and I thought maybe that could fix the situation or make it easier on us. But I don’t want it to be everyone’s business.”

At this point in the show, Juliette and Sam are still together, but fans know it won’t be long before they’re broken up for good. Previews for the rest of the season have also shown Sam already moving on with another girl. Plus, Juliette has a new man of her own, Clark Drum, who she went Instagram official with in October.

“I really didn’t expect it to happen the way it did,” Juliette told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, of her relationship with Clark. “He was literally the first and only guy I talked to after Sam. We just immediately got along so well. He’s everything that Sam wasn’t.” New episodes of Siesta Key air on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. on MTV.