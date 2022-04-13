Justin Timberlake Didn’t Mean To ‘Shade’ Britney Spears When Asked About Her Pregnancy

The ‘SexyBack’ singer wasn’t trying to be negative when a paparazzi asked him for his thoughts on his ex’s pregnancy.

Justin Timberlake wasn’t trying to throw shade at Britney Spears, when he told a paparazzi to “go away” when he asked about the “Toxic” singer’s recent pregnancy announcement. The video featured the “Rock Your Body” popstar walking down the street, when someone filming asks about his ex’s recent pregnancy, via Page Six. A source close to Justin, 41, revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he’s “happy” for Britney, 40, but he’s “tired” of being asked questions about her whenever she has a major life event.

The source explained that Justin is excited for his ex, and he didn’t want him telling the person filming to “stop” to be perceived as negative. “Justin is absolutely happy for Britney and he knows what an incredible mother she is. It was definitely not his intention to throw any shade at Britney,” the source said. “The last thing he wants in his life at this point is anymore drama.”

The source explained that the main reason he may have come across as negative is simply that Justin has gotten tired of being asked about a relationship that ended years ago. “He didn’t mean to come across as uncaring or angry, but anytime Britney is in the news, Justin is hounded with questions about it. Everyone in Hollywood has exes, and even though they were the couple to watch for a long time, he’s just tired of people always associating them together,” the source said. “Justin has children and a wife, and he’s clearly moved on. He wishes everyone else would, too.”

Britney announced that she’s pregnant with her third child and first with her fiancé Sam Asghari in an Instagram post on Monday April 11. Kevin Federline, Britney’s ex-husband and father to her sons Jayden and Sean, did share well wishes for his ex-wife in a statement from his lawyer the day after she announced her pregnancy. The lawyer said that he “wishes her a happy and healthy pregnancy,” and “congratulates her and Sam Asghari as they go through the excitement of planning parenthood together,” in a statement to E! News.