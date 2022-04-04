How Justin Timberlake Feels About Britney Spears Calling Him Out On Instagram

Justin Timberlake’s apologized for his past actions, but Britney Spears has continued to trash her ex online. A source tells HL EXCLUSIVELY how Justin’s handling it.

Since being freed from her conservatorship, Britney Spears, 40, has used social media to call out those who have wronged her. That includes her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, 41, whom Britney recently accused of using her for his music career. Following the latest call-out, which comes over a year after Justin publicly apologized to Britney for his past actions, a source close to the “SexyBack” hitmaker told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Justin is “staying away from anything Britney related.”

“He has made his comments about her in the recent past and has really been focusing on music,” our insider revealed. “They had a great friendship that turned into a great relationship, and we all know how it ended and how they have moved on from it. He only wants the best for her, he isn’t going to put himself into any of her recent thoughts and will stay away from any social posts she does or anything else she says since he has moved on since they broke up twenty years ago.”

The source went on to emphasize how Justin — who is now married to Jessica Biel and has two children — has moved on since he dated Britney from 1999 until 2002. “He is a father, a husband and a completely different man from their breakup and he is going to pursue keeping his life going towards positive things only,” the insider noted. We reached out to Justin’s rep, but haven’t heard back.

Britney and Justin’s former relationship returned to the spotlight in 2021, thanks to the Framing Britney Spears documentary. It highlighted how Justin leaked that “Britney wasn’t a virgin” after their messy breakup in 2002. Following intense fan backlash, Justin publicly apologized to Britney, as well as Janet Jackson, for “failing” them.

Despite the apology, Britney appears to still be resentful of Justin, which is understandable given all she’s been through. She accused the “Cry Me A River” singer of using her for “fame” and “attention,” and since then, she revealed that she’s writing a book that will surely address the past romance, among other things.