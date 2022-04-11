Pete Davidson Kisses Kim Kardashian’s Neck In New PDA Photos After ‘Kardashians’ Premiere

Kim Kardashian posted a pair of photos of the pair getting some late night eats after the premiere of the new ‘Kardashians’ series.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson grabbed a “late nite snack” in a new Instagram photo she posted on Monday April 11. The Saturday Night Live star passionately kissed her neck, as they snuggled up together in the booth of a restaurant. In the second photo lovingly gazed into his Kim’s eyes, as he wrapped his arms around her waste. Given the outfits that Kim, 41, and Pete, 28, were wearing, the photo must have been taken after the pair attended the premiere of Hulu’s upcoming Kardashians series.

Kim was still wearing her beautiful, metallic silver Thierry Mugler gown, with matching necklaces and bracelets, as she snuggled up to The King of Staten Island actor. Pete looked like he’d shed the blazer that he wore to the premiere and just sported a white t-shirt, as he showed his affection for Kim, after the couple chowed down on some delicious looking pizzas (washed down with some Diet Coke).

As Kim and Pete’s relationship has gotten more serious, the SKIMs founder has gushed about the comedian in interview’s she’s done since they went Instagram Official. “It’s just super fun to hang out and do nothing, then watch TV and do nothing. My favorite thing is finding someone to do nothing with. It’s the best,” she told Entertainment Tonight in an April 11 interview. The pair’s relationship has definitely been going well, and Kim revealed that Pete gifted her some of the props (including her outfit) from the SNL sketch they appeared in together for Valentine’s Day during a recent Jimmy Kimmel Live interview. She also revealed that the sketch was when the couple shared their first kiss.

Things are clearly getting more serious with Kim and Pete. The comedian was spotted out for the first time with Kim’s daughter North, 8, earlier in April. A source close to the pair revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that Pete has taken to Kim’s four kids with ease. “He’s a total natural around children which has been such a huge relief for Kim. Plus, Pete has talked about wanting kids of his own one day, so it’s not something that he’s uncomfortable or awkward with. He’s really growing attached to them and Kim loves seeing how happy her kids are around him,” they said.