Britney Spears Covers Her Stomach With Her Purse 3 Days Before Announcing Pregnancy

Britney Spears walked outside with Sam Asghari while wearing a short-sleeved orange mini dress on April 8 and held her purse up to the area where there would be a baby bump.

Britney Spears, 40, happily surprised fans on April 11, when she revealed she is expecting her third child, and just days before she was spotted covering her apparent baby bump. The singer was photographed walking outside with her fiancé Sam Asghari on April 8 and showed off an orange short-sleeved flared out mini dress with a plunging neckline. She was carrying a purse during the outing and seemed to hold it up to her stomach area as she passed cameras while looking straight ahead.

The beauty also wore sunglasses and colorful sneakers and had her long blonde hair down as Sam followed behind her in a black polo shirt and light blue shorts.

Three days after the outing, Britney took to Instagram to share a photo that featured pink flowers along with a pink plate and teacup on a table and used the caption to reveal she’s pregnant. She started off the writing about the fluctuation in her weight and how that led to her finding out the exciting news.

“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ … I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???’ My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!’ So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby 👶🏼 …,” the beginning of her caption read. “4 days later I got a little more food pregnant 🤰🏼🙈🙈🙈 It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just loose it 😬😬😬😬😬😬 … I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money 💴 shot of me 📸 like they unfortunately already have …”

“it’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression …,” she continued. “I have to say it is absolutely horrible 😔 … women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret 🤫 😬😬😬 … This time I will be doing yoga 🧘‍♀️ every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love 💕 !!!”