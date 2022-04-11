Britney Spears Covers Her Stomach With Her Purse 3 Days Before Announcing Pregnancy
Britney Spears walked outside with Sam Asghari while wearing a short-sleeved orange mini dress on April 8 and held her purse up to the area where there would be a baby bump.
Britney Spears, 40, happily surprised fans on April 11, when she revealed she is expecting her third child, and just days before she was spotted covering her apparent baby bump. The singer was photographed walking outside with her fiancé Sam Asghari on April 8 and showed off an orange short-sleeved flared out mini dress with a plunging neckline. She was carrying a purse during the outing and seemed to hold it up to her stomach area as she passed cameras while looking straight ahead.
The beauty also wore sunglasses and colorful sneakers and had her long blonde hair down as Sam followed behind her in a black polo shirt and light blue shorts.
Three days after the outing, Britney took to Instagram to share a photo that featured pink flowers along with a pink plate and teacup on a table and used the caption to reveal she’s pregnant. She started off the writing about the fluctuation in her weight and how that led to her finding out the exciting news.