Kandi Burruss’ Mom Mama Joyce Gets A Butt Lift In ‘Kandi & The Gang’ Preview: Watch

To keep Mama Joyce ‘young and sassy’, Kandi Burruss brings her mother to get a butt lift in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Kandi & The Gang.’

Kandi Burruss and her family’s antics continue on her new spinoff series, Kandi & The Gang. In HollywoodLife‘s EXCLUSIVE preview for the April 10 episode, Kandi brings her mother, Mama Joyce Jones, to get a butt lift. “I was thinking we should keep her young and sassy and allow her to try the butt lift,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star tells the doctor. Mama Joyce, however, doesn’t seem as into the idea of enhancing her behind.

“Oh, what. Are you serious?” she asks Kandi, who emphatically confirms that she wants her mother to do the procedure. The doctor explains that the butt lift “is nonsurgical” and pulls out a pair of section cups that’ll be used on Mama Joyce. “These cups right here are gonna be over your cheeks. It only takes thirty minutes. But your cheeks do have to be out,” she explains.

Kandi and Mama Joyce chuckle over the idea of the family matriarch’s bare butt on display for the procedure. The doctor offers Mama Joyce “disposable underwear” in case she’s not wearing a thong, which Mama Joyce confirms she isn’t. Again, Kandi laughs.

In a confessional, Mama Joyce unapologetically tells Aunt Nora Wilcox and Aunt Bertha Jones, “If I can do something about it at my age, I’m doing it.”

The time comes for Mama Joyce’s butt lift. She lays down on a surgical table on her stomach, which gives Kandi a glimpse at what her mother’s working with from behind. “Listen mama, the thighs are tight. Let me just say, these are not 72-year-old thighs,” Kandi says.

Kandi continues to watch as the suction cups are placed on each of Mama Joyce’s butt cheeks. “Do I ask for a raise now?” Mama Joyce hilariously asks Kandi, owner of the Old Lady Gang restaurant, in the middle of the procedure. “Your butt cheeks are getting a raise right as we speak,” Kandi responds with a laugh.

Aunt Nora and Aunt Bertha poke more fun at Mama Joyce for the butt lift in their confessional scene. “The suction, it’s gonna make the flat part come back out,” Mama Joyce explains to her family members. The trio giggle away and joke that Mama Joyce is now a “Granny” with a “big ‘ol bubbly ass.”

We’ll have to wait and see how Mama Joyce’s butt lift turns out. Check out Kandi & The Gang, airing every Sunday at 9pm ET on Bravo.