Demi Moore & Daughter Scout Go On Museum Date Amid Bruce Willis’ New Health Struggles

Demi Moore and her daughter Scout Willis stunned in denim as they visited the museum days after Bruce Willis was diagnosed with aphasia.

Demi Moore and her daughter Scout Willis spent some quality time together at the museum just days after Scout and the rest of her siblings announced Bruce Willis' illness. The two posed beside pianist Alex Koo in front of a beautiful cherry blossom painting. "Cherry blossom season 🌸 A day at the museum with Alex Koo and @scoutlaruewillis," Demi simply captioned the post.

Scout wore a jacket that was as pretty as the painting with paneling in red and various shades of pink. Scout and Demi both twinned jeans. However, the Ghost actress paired her denim with a light green top and black coat. In a second pic, the mother and daughter duo posed together just themselves and showed off their mini purses. Scout held a caramel-colored bag while her mom held one that was red with swirls of rainbow colors.

Their fun family day out comes just after Demi’s ex-husband and Scout’s father, Bruce Willis was diagnosed with aphasia. The condition causes brain damage and impacts language abilities. Scout shared the news along with her sisters Rumer, 33, Tallulah, 28, Mabel Ray, 9, and Evelyn Penn, 7, on social media.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” they wrote collectively. “As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support.”

The next day, Scout wrote her own personalized message on the matter. While it was “surreal” for her to be “sharing something so personal,” she “NEVER could have anticipated the depth and breadth of the love we received as a family yesterday.” She thanked everyone for their supportive messages and promised that she would be getting back to them.