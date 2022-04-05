August Alsina Seemingly References Jada Pinkett-Smith ‘Entanglement’ On New Song

August Alsina mentions being ‘tangled up with the world’s favorite’ in his new song, ‘Shake the World,’ which appears to be about his romance with Will Smith’s wife.

August Alsina, 29, appears to address his infamous “entanglement” with Jada Pinkett Smith, 50, in his new song, “Shake the World.” The rapper released the 2 minute-long track on Monday, April 4, and the lyrics seemingly reference the past romance with Will Smith‘s wife that became hot topic news in 2020. “Well, of course some s**t is bound to go down when you tangled up with the world’s favorite,” August sings, which you can hear for yourself below.

August also mentions being “canceled” in the song. That’s likely about the reaction he got when Jada confessed to the extramarital affair on her show Red Table Talk in July 2020. “I heard I was canceled. Well, let’s not speak on that. Red dot on my back, I became a target. And I’m flawed by flawless, that’s what makes me August,” he sings.

The infamous “entanglement” occurred years ago, while Jada was secretly separated from Will, 53. August first revealed the relationship to the public in June 2020, and claimed that Will approved of the affair. Jada and Will eventually addressed everything on Red Table Talk, where the Girl’s Trip actress explained that she “just wanted to feel good” in regards to her involvement with August. Afterwards, August told PEOPLE that he still has “deep respect” for Will and Jada and that his relationship with the pair is not “broken.”

The timing of August’s new song is interesting, to say the least. After all, the Smiths have been in the news nonstop since Will slapped Chris Rock in the face over a joke about Jada’s bald head at the 2022 Academy Awards. Two days after the shocking incident, August wrote “Choose peace” in a lengthy message on Instagram that appeared to address Will’s actions.