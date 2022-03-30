August Alsina Posts About ‘Peace’ After Jada Pinkett-Smith ‘Entanglement’ & Will’s Oscar Drama

August Alsina appeared to react to all the drama involving the Smiths from the 2022 Oscars in a new social media post, where he said to ‘choose peace.’

Rapper August Alsina is advocating for “peace” in the wake of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards. For those that forget, August, 29, had an imfafous “entanglement” with Jada Pinkett Smith years ago that all parties involved later confirmed was true. So after the shocking Oscars incident, where Will, 53, defended Jada, 50, by smacking Chris, 57, in the face over a joke about her bald head, August appeared to weigh in on the drama with a cryptic message he shared to Instagram.

“Choose peace,” August wrote at the start of his March 29 message. The “Kissin’ on My Tattoos” rapper shared more words that seemed to be just jumbled together. “Rusting that life’s intricate puzzle pieces are all forming together for the greater good and mastering of the seasonally sometime chaotic nature of your life’s art piece that’s being formed and painted by birthing life to your internal masterpiece,” he said.

August went on to call himself “a Walking Billboard & Network Simply Desiring To Televise & Broadcast Love.” He added, “the love, grace and healing embrace of God, Good Music that’s healing,” before capping off his confusing message. August had a romantic relationship with Jada while the Girl’s Trip actress and Will were secretly separated. He claimed in June 2020 that the King Richard star approved of the relationship, which forced Jada and Will to address everything on Red Table Talk in August 2020.

The pair admitted that they had secretly separated for a period of time, which is when Jada admitted she got into her “entanglement” with August. After the couple’s interview, August PEOPLE he still has “deep respect” for Will and Jada. “It’s just a part of life, and it’s a part of the journey,” the rapper explained. “There’s a lot of love there. Sometimes truth is complicated and difficult. But [my relationship with them isn’t] broken at all.”

Will has received backlash for the on-air altercation at the Oscars. The Academy has announced that it’ll be reviewing the incident and determining whether any further action is required.