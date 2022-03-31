J.Lo Rocks Jeans As She Holds Hands With Ben Affleck Picking Up Samuel, 10, From School: Photos

School duty! J.Lo was chic in casual jeans and sandals as she accompanied beau Ben Affleck to his son’s school.

Ben Affleck, 49, and Jennifer Lopez, 52, are making school pick-ups a regular activity. The “Marry Me” singer rocked casual jeans as she accompanied The Town actor to collect his son Samuel, 10, after class on Thursday, March 31. The couple, affectionately known as Bennifer, sweetly held hands as they walked alongside his youngest child, who sported a school uniform consisting of a green golf shirt and beige khaki pants.

Ben Affleck and J.Lo held hands as they picked up his son Samuel from school. (BENS / BACKGRID)

Jennifer elevated her skinny denim look with a dressier cream and pink floral silk blouse, perfect for a Spring day! She added a weather-appropriate pair of high heeled sandals, accessorizing with an all-black Gucci leather belt and vanity case handbag. The star rocked her highlighted hair back into a slick ponytail, keeping her always-glowing skin behind a wire pair of aviator sunglasses.

Ben was all Boston in his ensemble, sporting black jeans and a dark gray t-shirt. The actor threw on a gray shirt-jacket overtop, matching with a white and gray pair of sneakers. Like J.Lo, Ben also finished his look with sunglasses — opting for a similar wire pair with darker lenses.

J.Lo and Ben seem to be going strong as they approach their 1-year anniversary of being back “on” after their 2004 split (which was also just months after they postponed their wedding). While they initially remained mum on the rekindled romance, Jennifer has opened up periodically about her beau in recent interviews. “I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him,” she said to PEOPLE magazine in February 2022, acknowledging that they have a “second chance.”

“It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance,” she explained — admitting the two had “fear” as they began to fall in love again. “Before we kind of put [our relationship] out there and we were naïve and it got a little trampled.”