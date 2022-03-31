Billie Eilish Flips Off Hater Who Says She Was ‘Worst Dressed’ At The Oscars: Watch

Score a big ‘number one’ for the Bad Guy. After a random hater trashed Billie Eilish’s gown at the Oscars, the ‘No Time To Die’ singer replied with a one-finger salute.

Not everyone was going to like Billie Eilish‘s outfit at the 94th Academy Awards. Billie, 20, has been paving her own path in the fashion world ever since she first burst out on the scene, and the black ruffled Gucci gown she wore at the Mar. 27 event was definitely her. However, one TikTok commentator wasn’t a fan of the look or of Billie’s overall fashion taste. “I’ve had enough of her sh-t,” the commentator said while putting Billie on their “Worst Dressed” list. Surprisingly, Billie responded to the remark – by flipping the hater off while she sat on the toilet.

“I HAVENT had enough of my sh-t. i am sh-tting right now,” said Billie, proving that she can bring both the class and the sass – and the fans ate it up in the comments section. “Great rebuttal Billie,” wrote the official Lionsgate account. “U ATEEEE,” wrote social media star and actress Sissy Sheridan. The rest of Billie’s followers responded similarly: “the response from the toilet though.” “U is so unbothered always this why I love u.” “He’s regretting that tiktok right about now. “WHO GOT THE OSCAR THOOOOO.” “THE MIDDLE FINGER IS ICONIC IM CRYING.”

Billie showcased a trio of looks throughout the Oscars. While on the red carpet, she wore the multi-layered, ruffled gown that made her look like a Victorian goth boy’s dream date for the next Murder of Crows festival. The off-the-shoulder look pooled around her feet, making her a cascading waterfall of darkness. Vogue even named her and brother Finneas the “best-dressed siblings” on the red carpet.

For Billie’s Oscar performance, she changed into a black shirt and wide-leg pant outfit. She wore that outfit when accepting the Academy Award for Best Original Song for a movie (“No Time To Die”). Billie took this new accessory – her Oscar – to the Vanity Fair After Party after changing into a third look for the night. Billie donned a Simone Rocha dress and earrings for the bash, per InStyle. She complimented the look with a pair of knee-high platform boots, which would make your post-punk friends jealous. She wore her black tresses loose around her shoulders, bringing a bit of classic Hollywood to her darkwave, goth glam.