Interview

Dolores Catania Reveals Teresa Giudice Is Open To Caroline Manzo Returning To ‘RHONJ’

Natalie Hunter
News Writer

Dolores Catania shared that Teresa Giudice is open to Caroline Manzo returning to ‘RHONJ’ and has a ‘Bring her back. Let’s go!’ attitude.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans know that Teresa Giudice isn’t one to back down from a challenge and Dolores Catania just reaffirmed that fact. Dolores shared that she has been spending some time with RHONJ alum Caroline Manzo and fans flipped when they saw that pic of the two of them together on Instagram. The hosts asked Dolores about the speculation behind the pic and wondered if Caroline would ever return to the show.

Dolores not only said that she would be interested but that one of Caroline’s rivals, Teresa Giudice, would even like to see it happen. “Teresa is like ‘bring it, bring her [Caroline] back.’ Let’s go!” Dolores revealed. The two didn’t end on good terms when Caroline left the show after Season 5 so there would definitely be plenty of drama between the two if she was to return!

Unfortunately, the two weren’t filming for an episode of RHONJ. However, they do have another project up their sleeves. “We filmed a show that should be coming out,” Caroline shared on Extra’s “Housewives Nightcap.” Unlike her pal Teresa, Dolores is on good terms with the reality TV alum. “Caroline’s wonderful. Everyone loves her on the set,” Dolores enthused. “She’s this little peanut with a great personality.”

Teresa and Dolores aren’t the only ones that would like to see Caroline return to RHONJ. Melissa Gorga also picked Caroline as the one alum she’d like to see back. “I always just say that the only one [I’d like to see return] — if I had to pick somebody — would be Caroline Manzo,” she said. “I just, I really loved her and her family. I just thought they were funny and they were great and Caroline’s like a voice of reason. I always loved the Manzos.”

Jackie Goldschneider also shared that she’d like to see Caroline come back, even though they’ve never met. “I have no fear of going up against her, but I feel like the old school Jersey girls stood their ground. And Caroline, especially, I would love to have her back. I’ve never met her. I’ve never even spoken to her. But, I’ve been a fan since day one. So I like Caroline, I wouldn’t mind that at all,” Jackie shared on the HollywoodLife Podcast.