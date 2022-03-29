Paul McCartney & Wife Nancy Stroll Through St. Barts With Arms Wrapped Around Each Other

Love is all you need, and rock icon Paul McCartney certainly had plenty of that when he and his wife, Nancy Shevell, hit up St. Barts for a bit of sightseeing on their holiday.

Sir Paul McCartney plans to “get back to where he once belonged” with his upcoming North American Tour, but before that, the music legend got some sun and relaxation with his wife, Nancy Shevell. Paul, 79, and Nancy, 62, took a stroll in Gustavia, the capital of St. Barts, on Monday (Mar. 28), taking in the sun and sights of the Caribbean destination. Sir Paul dressed in a black shirt with matching shorts (that had four white stripes on one leg.) He shielded himself from the sunrays with a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses.

Nancy dressed for the weather, opting for a white maxidress covered in a vivid floral print. The third wife of Sir Paul also wore a wide-brimmed hair and sunglasses combo and let her long brown hair flow in the Caribbean wind. Both she and Paul sported sandals on their stroll. In one photo, Nancy put her arm around the Beatle’s back while he looked off into the distance. ‘

Days before this stroll, Sir Paul and Nancy went for a spring break swim. Both the Beatle and his wife wore long-sleeved swim shirts. Paul paired his with swim trunks that featured a blue and white print, while Nancy opted for a simple pair of black shorts. Despite it being Springtime in the northern hemisphere, temperatures in St. Barts were around the low 80s, making this dive into the crystal blue waters all more refreshing.

At the start of the year, people in London thought they saw Paul out and about, but instead, it was his son, James McCartney. The 44-year-old child of Sir Paul and Linda McCartney went shopping on Jan. 24, and he was the spitting image of his famous father. James had the same forehead, cheeks, and eyes as The Beatle, and James’ bushy beard mirrored the facial hair Paul had in the late 1960s. Like his father, James is a musician who has played with Paul on numerous occasions. “Music has been important to me my whole life,” James shared with the Daily Herald in April 2017. “I love performing live, and it’s great fun. It can be nerve-wracking sometimes, mostly because I get so pumped up for it.”