Paul McCartney, 79, Wears Swim Trunks On Beach With Wife Nancy Shevell, 62, In St Barts: Photos

Sir Paul McCartney, James McCartney, Mary McCartney and Stella McCartney From left, Sir Paul McCartney and his children, James McCartney, Mary McCartney and Stella McCartney attend the opening of Established and Sons Gallery BRITAIN ESTABLISHED GALLERY, London, United Kingdom England
PAUL AND LINDA MCCARTNEY ON THEIR WEDDING DAY WITH LINDA'S DAUGHTER HEATHERPAUL AND LINDA MCCARTNEY ON THEIR WEDDING DAY, BRITAIN - 1969
Paul McCartney and Mary McCartney 'The Beatles: Get Back' documentary premiere, London, UK - 16 Nov 2021
Paul Mccartney and Nancy Shevell Paul Mccartney and Nancy Shevell arriving from Los Angeles, Heathrow Airport, London, Britain - 13 Aug 2008 Paul McCartney, with his newest girlfriend Nancy Shevell, returning to Britain after a month-long trip in Paul's 1989 green Ford Bronco along historic Route 66 in the American West. View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
The legendary Beatles musician enjoyed a swim in the crystal blue waters of the Caribbean with his wife and her son from a previous marriage.

Paul McCartney is certainly enjoying his spring break! The legendary Beatles musician, 79, was spotted on a sun-soaked holiday in St. Barts on Friday (March 25) with his gorgeous wife, Nancy Shevell, 62. Paul rocked a long sleeve tee and colorful swim trunks as he splashed around the turquoise waters of the Caribbean, while Nancy rocked a wet suit top and matching shorts for her dip in the ocean.

Paul McCartney was spotted in St. Barts on March 25, 2022. (MEGA)

Later, the couple changed into white tees and navy zip-up hoodies featuring an extended length perfect for a beach romper. The pair were joined by Nancy’s son Arlen, 29, whom she shares with her ex, politician Bruce Blakeman.

Paul and Nancy married in 2011, although their friendship goes further back, having met 20 years prior to their nuptials at the Hamptons, where they both owned homes. Nancy is currently vice president of the New England Motor Freight, a family business in which her father served as CEO.

Paul McCartney’s wife, Nancy Shevell, joined him on the getaway. (MEGA)

In his new two-volume book The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present released in November 2021, Paul revealed that he and Nancy initially bonded over their mutual love of dancing. “There’s no denying it, I really enjoy dancing,” he wrote. “It’s something my wife Nancy and I are particularly keen on. After a show, when the band and crew get together for a drink, we’re always the first ones on the dance floor.”

The Wings frontman was also had two previous marriages before he settled down with Nancy. Paul married his first wife, the late American photographer Linda McCartney, in 1969. They have three children: Mary, 52, Stella, 50, and James, 44. Sadly, Linda died from her battle with breast cancer at the age of 56 on April 17, 1998.

In 2002, Paul would go on to marry his second wife, Heather Mills, British TV personality and former model. The two met in 1999 at an awards ceremony in London. They would divorce in 2008, announcing the split in 2006. A judge ordered the Beatle to pay his ex-wife $48.7 million after a bitter court battle. They share one daughter, Beatrice, 18.

