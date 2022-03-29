Ezra Miller Arrested: ‘The Flash’ Star Charged With Disorderly Conduct & Harassment

The Flash couldn’t outrun the long arm of the law. Ezra Miller, the star of the upcoming DC superhero movie, was buster after allegedly becoming unruly and ‘disorderly’ inside a Hawaiian karaoke bar.

Ezra Miller stars in the upcoming sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them, and on Monday morning (Mar. 28), Ezra, 29, found himself in trouble with the police, according to a post by the Hawai’i County Police Department (h/t Variety). Ezra was reportedly attested in Hilo, Hawaii, and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment following an alleged incident inside a bar. According to the post, South Hilo officers “responded to a report of a disorderly patron at a bar on Silva Street.”

During the police’s investigation, they determined a 29-year-old man visiting from Vermont – “later identified as Ezra Miller” – had allegedly “became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke.” Ezra reportedly began “yelling obscenities” before, as the police report put it, the Flash star “grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke … and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts.” The bar’s owner reportedly tried to calm Ezra down but to no avail.

The police arrested Miller and charged him with one count of disorderly conduct (grabbing the mic from the karaoke singer) and one count of harassment (lunging at the dart player.) Bail was set for $500, which Ezra provided, and law enforcement released him from custody. HollywoodLife has reached out to Ezra’s camp for comment.

This incident comes roughly two weeks before Ezra stars alongside Jude Law, Eddie Redmayne, Mads Mikkelsen, and others in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. The series has already been marred by controversy with the inclusion of Johnny Depp at the height of his alleged domestic issues with Amber Heard (Depp resigned from the series in 2020). On top of that, series creator J.K. Rowling has a history of making transphobic comments. Ezra’s alleged incident is the latest black eye on the Fantastic Beasts series.

Ezra is also slated to appear in his own DC film. Having played The Flash in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, and Zach Snyder’s Justice League, Ezra’s scarlet speedster gets his own movie next summer, with The Flash scheduled to premiere on June 23, 2023. Ezra’s Flash was given the spotlight during the 94th Academy Awards, when “The Flash Enters the Speed Force” won the fan-voted “Most Cheer-Worthy Moment” award.