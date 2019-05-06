Ezra Miller Shocks With Literal Eye-Popping Look At The Met Gala That’s Indescribable

Ezra Miller has his eyes on ALL of us. The ‘Justice League’ actor took camp to a whole new level with his Met Gala outfit that featured multiple sets of eyes — literally.

Ezra Miller, 26, is the king of camp. His 2019 Met Gala look was truly one of a kind. The Fantastic Beasts actor stepped out with multiple pairs of eyes on his face. Yes, really. His face was adorned with eyes that were so lifelike it will make your head spin. His long hair was styled in waves and he made his eye-popping look pop even more with a bold red lip and a face mask.

He paired his epic beauty look with a Burberry suit, jeweled corset, a long train, a white cape, and diamond encrusted oxfords. His look from head to toe was fantastic. Jared Leto carried a lifelike replica of his decapitated head, but Ezra came with many faces. Ezra proved once again that he’s not afraid to take style risks whatsoever. This Met Gala look is truly unforgettable.

The actor opened up about his show-stopping look in a new interview with Garage magazine. He called his look “this ultimate transformation that we all have to do at least once. The celebration of camp is almost funereal…It’s almost like it dies as it walks in the room. But I think it consumes the other as well. You know? I think it’s like fire and oxygen.”

Ezra is known for his iconic red carpet looks. At the Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald Paris premiere in Sept. 2019, Ezra channeled a dementor in a puffy, all-black dress and cape. At the film’s London premiere, Ezra wowed in a white pantsuit with a feathery shawl and silver makeup. There’s never a dull moment when Ezra Miller is on the red carpet.