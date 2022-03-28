‘90210’s Matt Lanter Undergoes ‘Emergency Surgery’ As Wife Angela Reveals ‘Uphill Battle’

Matt Lanter’s wife Angela shared a touching black and white photo of her holding her husband’s hand in the hospital along with a message that revealed the past week has been ‘the scariest’ of her life.

Matt Lanter, 38, is ‘starting to turn the corner’ in his recovery from ’emergency surgery,’ according to his wife Angela Lanter. The doting wife took to Instagram to reveal the 90210 star‘s “uphill battle” in the hospital and shared a heart wrenching black and white photo of their hands holding as he appears to in his bed.

“This week has been the scariest of my life. My hubby has been through the ringer since Tuesday and ended up in emergency surgery on Thursday,” Angela wrote in the caption of her post. “Thankfully he’s started to turn the corner and is slowly getting on the road to recovery. Thank you all for your prayers, love and support.”

“We are so thankful to the awesome nurses, they are the real heroes. ❤️,” she continued. “We still have an uphill battle and will continue to be in the hospital for a while longer, so prayers are definitely still appreciated.”

After Angela shared her message, many followers replied with well wishes and other kind words. “Oh No Glad Matt is starting to feel a bit better my thoughts and love are with you all and hope he is back to normal soon and good luck with the recovery ❤️‍🩹💙💙💙,” one follower wrote. “Prayers for you and your family! I hope he heals and feels better soon!❤️,” another wrote while others left more heart emojis.

Matt and Angela were married in 2013 and share a four-year-old daughter, MacKenlee Faire, together. They often post family photos of all of them together, like the one above, and share updates on their lives on a regular basis, so it’s not too surprising that Angela would reveal the scary news about Matt. When the talented star is healthy and active, he proudly opens up about his love for his wife and his little girl through snapshots and funny and entertaining videos. We are wishing him well and sending a lot of healing thoughts during this tough time!