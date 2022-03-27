Zendaya Looks Stunning In A Silk Crop Top & Sequined Skirt At The Oscars

The queen of red carpets has arrived! Zendaya slayed us all when she showed off her Oscars look. The ‘Dune’ star looked marvelous in a very short silk crop top and silver sequined skirt.

All of us have been waiting with bated breath to see if Zendaya would bless us with her presence at the 2022 Oscars. Thankfully, the odds were in our favor. The Spider-Man: No Way Home star dazzled on the red carpet in a cream-colored silk crop top and a high-waisted silver skirt.

Zendaya’s hair was swept back in a soft updo. She also had on diamond bracelets, a ring, and a gorgeous necklace. When it comes to switching things up on the red carpet, Zendaya always knows exactly what to do.

Zendaya is very familiar when it comes to the Oscars. The actress had one of the most memorable Oscar looks ever in 2021. Zendaya wowed in a neon yellow cutout dress by Valentino that actually glows in the dark. She also wore in Bulgari fine jewelry, including a yellow diamond tassel necklace, earrings, rings, and bracelet. The jewelry was valued at over $6 million.

At the No Way Home premiere, Zendaya wowed us with the most perfect look — that iconic Valentino spiderweb dress. For a London photocall, Zendaya sizzled in an oversized blazer dress with stocking boots. She channeled Spider-Man villain Doc Ock at the Ballon d’Or football awards in a black gown with a metal gold spine.

The actress has had a bit of a break after the Spider-Man: No Way Home press tour and the premiere of Euphoria season 2. Zendaya is gearing up to start filming the highly-anticipated Dune sequel with Timothée Chalamet and possibly Florence Pugh, who is rumored to be in talks for a key role. This year, she will also be filming the new Luca Guadagnino film with Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist.

Euphoria is set to return for a third season, but there’s been no update about when filming will start, especially since Zendaya is so busy with other projects. As for other Spider-Man movies, that’s still up in the air as well. However, it wouldn’t surprise us at all if Zendaya and Tom Holland got the chance to reunite in another Spider-Man movie down the road.