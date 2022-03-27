Travis Scott Performs For 1st Time Since Astroworld Tragedy At Oscar Party

Travis Scott took the stage for a short set in front of multiple celebrities at a private residence in Bel-Air, CA, as he continues to face various lawsuits filed against him after 10 people died and many more were injured at his Houston concert in Nov.

Travis Scott, 30, is returning to performing, four months after a crowd crush at his Houston Astroworld concert resulted in 10 deaths and over 300 injuries. The rapper was filmed doing his thing behind the mic at a pre-Oscars party in Bel-Air on Saturday night and didn’t seem to miss a beat. He showed off a combo of rapping and DJ’ing at a private residence, in a video posted by TMZ.

His performance was witnessed by multiple celebrities who also attended the party, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Venus and Serena Williams, Tyga, Kaia Gerber, and more. Travis’ love, Kylie Jenner, didn’t appear to be there, but he looked like he was having a great time while engaging in conversations and reportedly having drinks.

Travis’ pre-Oscars performance comes after he took a break from taking the stage when the Astroworld tragedy occurred in Nov. He spoke out shortly after in the form of a statement and it was later revealed he was reportedly working with investigators to figure out exactly what happened to cause 10 death and over 300 injuries.

“I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival,” his first statement, which was shared on Twitter, read.

In the midst of the shocking tragedy, Travis and others involved in the festival are being faced with multiple lawsuits from family members of the deceased. One lawsuit asks the musician for $750 million while another is going for $2 billion.

In a Dec. interview, Travis revealed that he didn’t know about the tragedy until after the concert ended that night. “I didn’t know the exact details until [after my set], minutes before the press conference that I figured out exactly what happened,” he told Charlamagne Tha God. “And even at that moment you’re like….what?”

He also insisted that he would have stopped the show if he knew that things were getting out of hand. “Anytime you hear something like that, you want to stop the show,” he continued. “You want to make sure fans get the proper attention they need. Anytime I could see anything like that, I did [stop]. I stopped it a couple of times to just make sure everybody was okay. I just really go off the fans’ energy as a collective — call and response. I just didn’t hear that [this time].”