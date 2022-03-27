Nicole Kidman Stuns In Strapless Blue Armani Dress At 2022 Oscars: Photos

The gorgeous actress, who is nominated for Best Actress playing Lucille Ball in ‘Being the Ricardos,’ stole the spotlight on the red carpet. See the pics!

Nicole Kidman looked every inch the glamorous movie star at the 2022 Oscars, where she was nominated for Best Actress with her role as Lucille Ball in Being The Ricardos. Arriving to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27) with husband Keith Urban on her arm, the 54-year-old Australian beauty turned heads in her custom-colored Armani gown. She kept her trademark strawberry locks tied back in a bun and added a stunning diamond necklace to the sophisticated look.

Nicole — who has been nominated five times in the past and won for 2002’s The Hours playing author Virginia Woolf — is competing alongside one of the most incredible group of actresses in recent memory. She will be vying for the top prize against Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter, Kristen Stewart for Spencer, Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye and Penelope Cruz for Parallel Mothers. As Hollywood loves a story about its own history, Nicole is definitely in the running for her role as the iconic sitcom comedian.

When the Oscar nominations were first announced in February, Nicole said she was completely taken by surprise as she thought they would be revealed a day later. “My kids, my husband and I were having breakfast. I thought the next morning was when they were announcing the nominations. So I was not aware, and suddenly I get a FaceTime call. My kids are like, ‘Your phone’s going. Someone’s FaceTiming you, mum,’ and I pick it up, and they go, ‘You’ve just been nominated for an Oscar,” she told The View at the time.

The shocking and stupendous news caused Nicole to be overcome with emotion. “I literally started crying,” she explained. “There’s so much emotion attached to it that I didn’t realize I was carrying. I just looked around, and tears were coming out [of my eyes].” While her family helped her regain her composure, she said they also helped her prepare for the role months earlier! “When I was preparing, they were my audience. So, I would sit them on the couch, and I’d do it, and they’d be saying, ‘Hey, you’ve got a lot more work to do,’” she joked.