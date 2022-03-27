Mila Kunis Stuns In Rose Gown Alongside Ashton Kutcher On Oscars Red Carpet

After helping to raise millions of dollars to aid her native Ukraine, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher took a moment to bask in the glamour of Hollywood while strutting down the Oscars’ red carpet.

Mila Kunis made her entrance like a queen at the 94th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (Mar. 27). The 38-year-old actress, wife of Ashton Kutcher, and Ukrainian native arrived at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre and left jaws on the floor as she walked down the red carpet. Mila was stunning in her silky, rose-colored gown. Ashton opted for a traditional black-tie tux for the evening, but all eyes were on Mila — as they should be.

The 2022 Oscars will offer Mila a break from the horrible reality unfolding in the country of her birth. Ever since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, Mila has done her best from afar to help her people by raising funds for humanitarian aid. She and Ashton launched a GoFundMe page and used their online presence to spread the word. Success shortly followed because, days before the Oscars, Mila and Ashton announced that more than 65,000 people had donated, and over $34 million had been raised.

“We are overwhelmed with gratitude for your support,” wrote Mila on Instagram. “2 weeks ago, we asked you to join us, and more than 65,000 of you stepped up and donated what you could. Now, with your help, we have reached our $30 million goal.”

“While this is far from a solution for the problem, our collective effort will provide a softer landing for so many people as they forge ahead into their future of uncertainty,” added Mila. “Our work is not done. We will do everything we can to ensure that the outpouring of love that came as a part of this campaign finds maximum impact with those in need. Funds have already and will continue to be delivered to Flexport.org and Airbnb.org so they can act now.”

Mila and Ashton added that they “treat every dollar as if it were being donated from our pocket, with respect and honor for the work that went into earning it, the intent of love through which it was given, and the desire for it so be maximized for positive outcomes for others.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took a spare moment from leading his people against the Russian invasion to express his gratitude to Ashton and Mila. President Zelenskyy’s official account tweeted, “[Ashton] and Mila Kunis were among the first to respond to our grief. They have already raised $35 million & are sending it to @flexport & @Airbnb to help [Ukrainian] refugees. Grateful for their support. Impressed by their determination. They inspire the world. #StandWithUkraine.” He also shared a photo of a Zoom call with Ashton and Mila, showing that he made sure to thank them personally.

At the time of publication, the GoFundMe had raised over $35 million, with more than 72,000 donations.