Anthony Anderson’s ‘Prayers’ Are With Family For Late Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins

The ‘Blackish’ star, who worked with the Foo Fighters on a music video, opened up about the tragic death of Taylor.

Anthony Anderson gave his condolences to the Foo Fighters and the family of the band’s drummer Taylor Hawkins following his tragic death on Friday (March 25). The Blackish star spoke with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY after Hawkins was found dead in his hotel room in Bogota, Colombia at the age of 50.

“It is sad. I heard the news the other day and I saw the news on social media,” said Anthony, who had worked with the band in 2009 on a music video for their song “Breakout.” “My prayers are with him and the family and the band. They are a great group of guys, they helped with the soundtrack to Me Myself and Irene and I got to work with them briefly. It was just sad and like I said, my prayers and condolences are there for the band, the family and the fans.”

There were few details on how Taylor died after the news broke, although based on preliminary findings, it appears he may have overdosed, according to TMZ. While the investigation into what killed Taylor continues, the Foo Fighters said in a statement on Friday that his death was a “tragic and untimely loss.” Taylor’s last performance with the band was on Sunday (March 20) at a concert in San Isidro, Argentina.

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever,” the band said of Taylor on Twitter. “Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginable difficult time.” Taylor is survived by his wife Alison and their three children.

Meanwhile, tributes kept pouring in for Taylor after the sad news was announced, with Miley Cyrus taking to her Instagram to announce she was dedicating her next concert to the late rock star, while Travis Barker shared a heartbreaking throwback photo of his band Blink-182 hanging out with Taylor and other Foo Fighter members. Ozzy Osbourne tweeted, “@TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side.” And LeAnn Rimes wrote, “GUTTED to hear of our friend and neighbor, Taylor Hawkins departure. In disbelief, like everyone else. He was one of my favorite people.”