Britney Spears Says She’s ‘Thinking About Getting A Boob Job’: My Breasts Are ‘Fairly Small’

Britney Spears got candid about her insecurities around her breasts, which she described as ‘itty bitty’ in a lengthy IG post.

Britney Spears, 40, wants a boob job. The “Toxic” singer made the revelation in a bombshell new Instagram post on Thursday, March 27, explaining to her millions of followers why, exactly, she wants to go under the knife. “It’s crazy living in Los Angeles…I was thinking about getting a boob job,” she penned in an iPhone note, which she screenshotted and shared.

“My boobs are fairly small,” she explained. “I mean with the right bra it’s fine but I was curious what a doctor would say!!!” she added, confirming she went to go see a plastic surgeon that required going up “8 flights of stairs” via a back alley. “They want you to die before you make it there,” Brit joked, expressing her frustrations that “no one was there” to let her into the medical office.

Regarding her boobs, the Louisiana native explained that they “shrunk” due to her recent weight loss. ‘I lost 7 pounds in the last 6 months…I’m officially part of the ‘itty bitty titty committee’…they shrunk!!! I don’t know where my boobs went,” she said. “Yes, I do care and anyone would if you saw yourself the I have,” Britney confessed.

The Crossroads star has had a breast augmentation in the past, per her mother Lynne Spears. Her mom wrote about a past surgery Britney underwent as a teen in her book Through the Storm: A Real Story of Fame and Family in a Tabloid World. Britney herself has never opened up about it, however, a source later said that Britney had the implants removed as her breasts started to grow naturally.

The singer has admitted to having other beauty procedures. “I’ve had lip injections before,” the superstar said in 2014 to InStyle. “[My doctor] has this peptide-based face-care product; it’s green and slimy, and you mix it together and put it on your face. It does wonders. You leave it on overnight. Can you tell I love skin care?”

In her most recent post, Brit touched on several other issues — but alluded that her interest in surgery was due to the verbal abuse she experienced from her father Jamie Spears. Jamie was Britney’s conservator throughout a near 14 year period, but stepped down from the role in August 2021. Her conservatorship was terminated several months later by judge Brenda J. Penny in November 2021. “My dad always told me I was fat and being the heavy girl on stage wasn’t fun,” she went on.