Jennifer Lopez Rocks Deep-Plunging Bodysuit With Sheer Skirt At iHeartRadio Music Awards

Jennifer Lopez accepted the ‘ICON’ award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Tuesday, showing off her sexy, deep green-colored look that put her incredible physique on display.

It’s easy being green when you’re Jennifer Lopez! The singer, 52, stunned at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Tuesday in a plunging olive-colored bodysuit and sheer skirt with one long sleeve covering her left arm. The Hustlers actress showed off the look as she accepted the “ICON” award — and was definitely ecstatic doing so! The award was given in recognition of “her impact on pop culture, longevity, and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide.” In addition, J.Lo put on an iconic performance, of her 2005 hit “Get Right.”

J.Lo sure loves deep-plunging looks and she also loves going green! The “Let’s Get Loud” singer notably recalled her famous plunging-to-her-navel Versace dress she wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards at the designer’s 2019 show. The gorgeous gal proved she was one hot mama in incredible shape when she fit into the jungle-print, flowing dress like a glove at the event and strutted her stuff on the catwalk. The dress received a lot of attention the first time around due to its showing a lot of skin (famously launching Google images), and it again didn’t miss a beat in 2019!

J. Lo’s iHeartRadio Music Awards dress also brings to mind another deep V-neck look from Dec. 12, 2021, where the performer rocked a sheer blue look while supporting her beau, Ben Affleck, at the L.A. premiere of his movie The Tender Bar. Jennifer wore her voluminous locks in loose waves and also sported her signature nude lip. When she wasn’t on the red carpet, she put on a matching baby blue coat.

At the premiere, the couple looked like the definition of love on the red carpet, whispering things in each other’s ears as they posed for photos, looking as sweet as can be. They lovingly stared into each other’s eyes a number of times, showing how head-over-heels they continue to be!