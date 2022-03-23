See Pic

Gisele Bundchen Goes Makeup-Free For Shopping Trip After Tom Brady Reverses Retirement Decision

Gisele Bundchen
Vasquez-Max Lopes / SPOT / Stoianov / BACKGRID
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Tom Brady's wife, Gisele Bündchen, is out at Erehwon leaving the grocery store with her hands full! Gisele greets a friend and the two exchange a hug before the model returns to the car. Pictured: Gisele bündchen BACKGRID USA 22 MARCH 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Tenerife, SPAIN - Actress Jennifer Lopez is spotted learning her lines and holding a script for the Action Thriller 'The Mother' out in Tenerife, Spain. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, J-Lo BACKGRID USA 2 MARCH 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Actress Natalie Portman has a very animated conversation over lunch with a friend in Los Feliz. Pictured: Natalie Portman BACKGRID USA 1 MARCH 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: SL / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 29 Photos.
News Writer

The Brazilian model looked naturally gorgeous in a button-up shirt and denim jeans while grocery shopping by herself in Los Angeles.

Gisele Bundchen, 41, enjoyed a recent trip to the grocery store in Los Angeles. The wife of Tom Brady was spotted wearing no makeup on Tuesday, March 22 at Erewhon Market, where she picked up a few bags of groceries while dressed in a button up-shirt tucked into a pair of denim jeans. The Brazilian bombshell‘s look also included a tan hat and white sneakers. Plus, Gisele had a small blue purse on her shoulder and a stunning gold bracelet on her left wrist.

Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bundchen grocery shopping in Los Angeles on March 22, 2022 (Photo: Vasquez-Max Lopes / SPOT / Stoianov / BACKGRID)

Gisele appeared to be doing the grocery shopping solo. Tom, 44, wasn’t with his wife of 13 years at the market. He’s probably busy training for the next NFL season after reversing his decision to retire from the sport he’s dominated the past 20 years. The all-star quarterback will be back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd NFL season.

Gisele was so supportive once her husband quickly came out of retirement. “Here we go again!” she commented on his March 13 announcement post. “Let’s go lovvvey! Let’s go Bucs!” We can expect to see Gisele rooting Tom on at the Buccaneers games later this year. She’ll probably be there with their kids Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, as well as Tom’s son Jack, 14, whom he shares with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.

Related Gallery

Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen’s Sexiest PDA Moments -- See Pics Of The Power Couple

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady kisses wife Gisele Bundchen after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Hollywood for Science Gala, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 21 Feb 2019
Tom Brady and Gisele BundchenThe Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, Arrivals, New York, USA - 07 May 2018

Gisele Bundchen & Tom Brady
Gisele Bundchen & Tom Brady (Photo: Steve Luciano/AP/Shutterstock)

It was on Feb. 1 that Tom revealed he would be retiring from football after a legendary career. During the down-time following his announcement, he took a trip with Gisele and the kids to Costa Rica, and after re-charging he seemingly changed his mind. “These past two months I have realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Tom explained on March 13. “That time will come. But it is not now.”