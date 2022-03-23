Interview

Cassie Randolph Reveals She Didn’t Find Out Ex Colton Underwood Was Gay ‘Until Everyone Else Did’

‘The Bachelor’ alum opened up about how she learned that her ex-boyfriend was gay in a new podcast interview.

Cassie Randolph, 26, admitted that she didn’t have any prior knowledge that her ex Colton Underwood30, was gay before he came out in a Good Morning America interview in April 2021. Cassie spoke about her feelings about him coming out and how she didn’t learn about his sexuality until that interview in a new podcast episode of Off The Vinereleased on Tuesday March 22.

Cassie said that Colton’s interview came out while she was having a getaway with some pals, and she was taken aback to learn through social media that her ex was gay. “I found out the same way that everyone else did. I was actually in Mexico on vacation with friends,” she said. “I found out — I think— through Snapchat on GMA. It was horrible.”

Cassie and Colton dated for one year after their run on ‘The Bachelor.’ (CraSH/imageSPACE/Shutterstock)

After learning about her ex’s sexuality, she admitted that she felt a little “shocked” by the news, and it did inspire her to take a step back from public eye. When Colton first announced that he was gay, Cassie didn’t speak much on it, but she did thank her fans in a vlog, where she explained that she wouldn’t be talking about it more. “I’m not gonna be further discussing it or commenting on it for now,” she said at the time. “I just think feel like the best thing for me at this time is to move forward and just focus on going forward. So, if I do decide in the future to say anything or make a comment at all, you guys will be the first to know.”

Shortly after his GMA interview, Colton gave an extended interview on Nightline where he admitted that he hadn’t told Cassie prior, and he apologized for their relationship ending, saying that he “did love” The Bachelor winner, which made his decision to come out “harder and more confusing.” He said, “I would just say that I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart. I just wish that I would have been courageous enough to fix myself before I broke anybody else.”

Since their split, Cassie and Colton both seem like they’ve moved on, and they’re both in loving relationships. Colton got engaged to political strategist Jordan C. Brown in February. Cassie has been in a relationship with Brighton Reinhardtand she admitted that she’s “so happy” with him in an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife in December.