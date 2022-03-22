Prince William & Kate Middleton Go Deep Sea Diving With Sharks In Belize: Watch

Watch

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went scuba diving and swam with sharks during their visit to Belize.

Prince William and Kate Middleton showed off their deep sea diving skills and swam with the sharks! As the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge continue along their Caribbean tour on behalf of Queen Elizabeth, they stopped to visit the Belize Barrier Reef which is the “second largest barrier reef in the world.”

In a video posted to Kensington Royal‘s Twitter account on March 22, the twosome were seen packing on their scuba gear as they jumped into the ocean. William and Kate swam alongside nurse sharks which are considered, for the most part, to be harmless to humans. They signaled to each other underwater while inspecting the marine life and beautiful coral throughout the sea bottom.

“It’s really fantastic to see the underwater environment here in Belize and what wonderful work they’ve been doing to protect the coral and fish life,” William said in the video while praising the country’s conservation efforts.

The short clip was shared as the first stop on the couple’s trip wraps. Next, William and Kate will be headed to Jamaica as they continue their travels on behalf of The Queen and her Platinum Jubilee year, marking the 70-year anniversary of her sitting on the British throne.

Meanwhile, the pair visited the village of Hopkins in Belize just two days earlier on March 20 when they showed off some pretty impressive dance moves with a group of dancers of the Garifuna community.  William, who honored Belize’s royal color by wearing a blue button down and blue pants, danced away with a local woman.

At one point, Kate, who looked stunning in a blue dress, adorable danced towards her handsome husband in front of the locals and photographers. Everybody laughed and smiled as William and Kate, who are typically very serious and rarely show affection for one another in public, let their guard down and had some fun performing their royal duties!