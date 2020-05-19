Prince William & Prince Harry: 9 Pics That Prove Their Kids Are Look-A-Likes Of Them When They Were Young

When it comes to these royal babies, there is no denying that they are the spitting image of their fathers! We’re looking back at old photos of Princes William and Harry and seeing just how much their youngsters look like them!

Princes William and Harry have a long lineage of royal tradition and history in their names, titles, and their positions in the Royal Family. In the last 10 years, the brothers have gone on to become parents themselves! Prince William and his wife, Duchess Kate Middleton, welcomed their first son, Prince George, on July 22, 2013. Two years later, the couple welcomed their daughter, Princess Charlotte, on May 2, 2015. Finally the two had their third child, son Prince Louis, on April 23, 2018! It wasn’t long after Prince William and Duchess Kate had their third child that Prince Harry welcomed his son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who recently celebrated his first birthday on May 6!

While devoted fans of the royals have watched Princes William and Harry grow up, they are now getting the chance to see their own children grow right before their very eyes! And these youngsters look quite a lot like their famous fathers. In fact, just by taking a look at old photos of the royal brothers, it’s so easy to see where the children get their looks.

Take Prince Harry, for example. The newly-minted father surprised everyone when he was born with red hair, a recessive gene from his mother, Princess Diana‘s, side of the family. Prince Harry was always incredibly rambunctious as a child, and his son, Archie, appears to bear the same looks and attitude as his father! Archie and Harry have incredibly similar facial features, from their noses to their lips and even their eyes! The little tyke has also displayed quite the personality, as seen while his mom, Meghan Markle, read him the story Duck! Rabbit! in a special video on his first birthday!

Of course, we cannot forget about Prince William’s brood! His own daughter, Princess Charlotte, has from time to time displayed quite a resemblance to her father. In the picture below, Princess Charlotte made nearly the same expression as her father did years ago — even down to the way she held her hands! There’s definitely a lot of Prince William there, but we cannot wait to see of Princess Charlotte looks more like her stunning mom as she gets older!

But there’s really no denying Prince William and his first child Prince George. The two are practically identical! Although Prince George’s face is slightly rounder than his dad’s, their hair, eyes, and nose are so similar. And just look at those cute little ears! We cannot wait to see how Prince George grows up to look just like his dad, both of whom are future Kings of England!

It’s so fun to reminisce on the past and look forward to the future when it comes to the Royal Family. To see more photos of Prince William and Prince Harry’s kids looking exactly like them when they were little, take a look at the rest of the gallery!