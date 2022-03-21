Kate Middleton Playfully Dances Towards Prince William In Rare Display Of Affection: Watch

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are having the best time on their Caribbean tour. They stopped at a village in Belize, where they went viral for their epic dance moves.

Prince William, 39, and Kate Middleton, 40, showed off some pretty impressive dance moves on their royal tour of the Caribbean. The pair visited the village of Hopkins in Belize on Sunday, March 20, and had a blast with dancers of the Garifuna community. William, who honored Belize’s royal color by wearing a blue button down and blue pants, danced away with a local woman.

At one point, Kate, who looked stunning in a blue dress, cutely danced towards her handsome husband in front of the locals and photographers. It’s so fun to see William and Kate, who are typically very serious and rarely show affection for one another in public, let their guard down and have some fun performing their royal duties.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate, share a dance with Garifuna dancers during a cultural presentation in Hopkins pic.twitter.com/7XTyGnHEnn — Breaking Belize News (@belizemedia) March 20, 2022

Laura Cacho, who is the local woman that danced with William, complimented the royal couple to People. “They are an amazing couple and we would love them to come any time with their children Charlotte, George and Louis,” she told the outlet. “They really know how to dance. They took the culture from me and I didn’t need to teach them. They’re so good at it. They were excellent,” Laura added.