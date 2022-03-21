See Pics & Video

Kate Middleton Playfully Dances Towards Prince William In Rare Display Of Affection: Watch

Robin Nunn/Pool/Shutterstock
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Hugo Burnand/Clarence House/REX/Shutterstock (1310831b) Prince William Prince William with his bride Catherine the Catherine Duchess of Cambridge Official Portraits of the wedding of Prince William and Catherine Middleton, London, Britain - 29 Apr 2011 Official Royal Wedding pictures released by Clarence House show the bride and groom in the throne room at Buckingham Palace with Bridesmaids and Page boys along with other members of the Royal Family
Catherine, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William at Philip S. W Goldson International Airport Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Royal visit to Caribbean - 19 Mar 2022
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince WilliamCommonwealth Service on Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey, London, UK - 14 Mar 2022The Service is the first in-person gathering of the Commonwealth since the start of the pandemic and will reflect Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee Year with a special focus on the role that service plays in the lives of people and communities across the Commonwealth.
News Writer

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are having the best time on their Caribbean tour. They stopped at a village in Belize, where they went viral for their epic dance moves.

Prince William, 39, and Kate Middleton, 40, showed off some pretty impressive dance moves on their royal tour of the Caribbean. The pair visited the village of Hopkins in Belize on Sunday, March 20, and had a blast with dancers of the Garifuna community. William, who honored Belize’s royal color by wearing a blue button down and blue pants, danced away with a local woman.

At one point, Kate, who looked stunning in a blue dress, cutely danced towards her handsome husband in front of the locals and photographers. It’s so fun to see William and Kate, who are typically very serious and rarely show affection for one another in public, let their guard down and have some fun performing their royal duties.

Kate Middleton & Prince William visit Belize on March 20 (Photo: Robin Nunn/Pool/Shutterstock)

Laura Cacho, who is the local woman that danced with William, complimented the royal couple to People. “They are an amazing couple and we would love them to come any time with their children Charlotte, George and Louis,” she told the outlet. “They really know how to dance. They took the culture from me and I didn’t need to teach them. They’re so good at it. They were excellent,” Laura added.

Kate Middleton at a village in Belize on March 20 (Photo: Robin Nunn/Pool/Shutterstock)

Cynthia Ellis-Topsy, the ambassador for the Garifuna nation, revealed that she encouraged William and Kate to dance the local punta. “I said, ‘I’ll hold your hand and we will do it together.’ He did dance and it was beautiful,” she told People. “[Kate] was a bit nervous and she certainly appreciated the children. We need to change the mindset and that’s best through the children.”

Prince William & Kate Middleton dance at a village in Belize on March 20 (Photo: Robin Nunn/Pool/Shutterstock)

The Duke and Duchesses’ visit to the Caribbean, a British royal tradition once carried out by Will’s late mother Princess Diana, has caused some turbulent reactions in the country. As Barbados seeks independence from the UK as its own republic, according to The Guardian, some see the tour as a thinly-veiled attempt to garner support for the monarchy and assure stability. Furthermore, some residents of the Toledo district in Belize have grievances with a charity Prince William supports, Flora and Fauna International.

Kate and Will had planned to visit a cacao farm in the region but canceled it in light of the upset. However, they resumed their duties and arrived at Belize on March 19 with big smiles on their faces exiting the airplane. The pair both wore blue to show respect towards Belizeans.