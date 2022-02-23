Interview

Kate Middleton Hints At Wanting More Kids With Prince William After Visit To PlayLab In Denmark

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte Trooping the Colour ceremony, London, UK - 08 Jun 2019
Their Royal Highnesses' The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Christmas card 2021, which shows The Duke and Duchess with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in Jordan earlier this year. Issue date: 10th December 2021. Picture by Kensington Palace/WPA-Pool NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder. NO USE AFTER 31/12/2021 WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION FROM KENSINGTON PALACE. THIS PHOTOGRAPH IS STRICTLY FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE, INCLUDING MERCHANDISING, ADVERTISING, OR ANY OTHER NON-EDITORIAL USE PERMITTED. THE PHOTOGRAPH MUST NOT BE DIGITALLY ENHANCED, MANIPULATED OR MODIFIED IN ANY WAY, AND MUST INCLUDE ALL OF THE INDIVIDUALS IN THE PHOTOGRAPH WHEN PUBLISHED. 10 Dec 2021 Pictured: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA812786_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Britain's Prince William applauds before the start of the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between England and Germany at Wembley stadium in London England Germany Euro 2020 Soccer, London, United Kingdom - 29 Jun 2021
Royal visit to The Palladium. Prince Louis, the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte attend a special pantomime performance at London's Palladium Theatre, hosted by The National Lottery, to thank key workers and their families for their efforts throughout the pandemic. Picture date: Friday December 11, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire URN:57055473 (Press Association via AP Images) View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

Is the British Royal Family about to get a little bit bigger? Kate Middleton hinted that she and Prince William might give Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis a new baby brother or sister.

While Kate Middleton met with parents and young children at the Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Project at the University of Copenhagen, the Duchess of Cambridge remarked that she sometimes thinks about having another kid. “It makes me very broody,” Kate, 40, said, per Page Six. “[Prince] William always worries about me meeting under-one-year-olds. I come home saying, ‘lets have another one.”

Kate and William, 39, are already the proud parents of a trio of tots – Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and 3-year-old Prince Louis. William seems content with sticking with three. A few weeks before Kate’s solo trip to Lego Foundation PlayLab at the University College Copenhagen, she and William visited a hospital in Lancashire, England. “Don’t give my wife any more ideas,” William said when a couple handed Kate their child for a photo op. “Don’t take her with you,” William jokingly warned his wife.

(Aaron Chown/AP/Shutterstock)

While Kate seems a bit baby crazy, she told reporters in Copenhagen that having kids comes with a lot of unexpected work. “There is so much joy and happiness associated with having a newborn baby, but actually people don’t necessarily talk about the worry or the anxiety that comes with having a newborn,” Kate remarked, per Just Jared. “Particularly if you are noticing things with your own child that you feel you are worried about.”

Related Gallery

Kate Middleton & Her Children -- PICS

The 2020 Christmas card of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis at Anmer Hall, Norfolk, UK, on the 17th December 2020. 17 Dec 2020 Pictured: The 2020 Christmas card of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis at Anmer Hall, Norfolk, UK, on the 17th December 2020. Photo credit: James Whatling / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA721580_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
The Cambridge children's 2020. File photo dated 11/12/2020 of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George attend a special pantomime performance at London's Palladium Theatre, hosted by The National Lottery, to thank key workers and their families for their efforts throughout the pandemic. Issue date: Monday December 21, 2020. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis played their part in boosting spirits during the coronavirus outbreak when, like youngsters across the nation, they spent much of the year in lockdown. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire URN:57220246 (Press Association via AP Images)
Princess Charlotte arrives for her first day of school, with her brother Prince George and her parents the Duke and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, at Thomas's Battersea in London. Princess Charlotte's first day at school, Thomas's Battersea, London, UK - 05 Sep 2019

(SplashNews)

Kate has been enjoying her time out and about in the world. At the start of the month, she joined her in-laws, Prince Charles, 73, and Camilla Parker Bowles, 74, at The Prince’s Foundation’s Trinity Buoy Wharf in London. The trip visited the training site for Prince Charles’ educational charity. A day before that, Kate got a bit airborne during a visit with England ruby players. Kate, who took over the role of Patron of the Rugby Football League and England Ruby after Prince Harry stepped down from royal duties, seemed to be loving the new position. Members of the women’s team lifted Kate high as if she were trying to catch a ball. Instead, she tried to catch her breath from laughing too hard.

“I am so thrilled to become Patron of @TheRFL and @EnglandRugby,” Kate tweeted when she assumed the role. “Two fantastic unions who are committed to harnessing the power that sport can have in bringing communities together and helping individuals flourish. I look forward to working with them across all levels of the games and to cheering England on in what promises to be an exciting year for both sports!”