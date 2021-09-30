Cara Delevingne Bravely Goes Swimming With Sharks While Rocking A Bikini — Photos

Cara Delevingne proved how brave she is when she went swimming with sharks while rocking a tiny bikini.

Cara Delevingne, 29, had an amazing time on vacation in Hawaii and the model bravely went swimming with sharks in nothing but a bikini and a snorkel. Cara posted a slideshow of photos and videos of herself swimming in the water while a massive shark swam by her. She rocked a black and white plaid two-piece swimsuit featuring an underwire bikini top and matching low-rise bottoms.

Cara posted a bunch of photos from the trip, which she captioned, “Shark bait hoo ha ha,” and one featured her on a boat with her friends, looking happy and having fun. In another photo, Cara rocked a pair of sunglasses and a navy blue terry cloth Dior cover-up with a hood.

Cara has been on a roll with her outfits lately and she made quite the statement on the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala on Sept. 13.

She rocked a white cutout sleeveless top that was meant to look like abs and it read, “Peg the Patriarchy” in bright red letters. She styled the top with a pair of fitted white trousers, both of which were custom made by Dior’s designer, Maria Grazia Chiuri.

Meanwhile, the day before that, she attended a Dior beauty event when she rocked a similar ensemble featuring a sleeveless ivory Dior Vest with black buttons down the front paired with high-waisted skinny leg trousers, a pair of sky-high black platform heels, and a Dior Clair D Lune Brooch.