Cara Delevingne Shows Off Her $7 Million Mansion With A ‘Vagina Tunnel’, Ball Pit & More — Watch

Take a tour of Cara Delevingne’s eclectic ‘Alice in Wonderland’-esque home — one with a vagina tunnel and ball pit of decor dreams.

A vagina tunnel, a ball pit, and Gucci wallpaper are just a few of the eclectic components in Cara Delevingne‘s sprawling $7 million mansion in Los Angeles. The English model, 28, welcomed Architectural Digest into her home for an “Open Door” segment published on June 22 — one that she has astutely dubbed an “adult playhouse.” And, readers, we’re taking design cues.

“My work requires me to put on many different hats and costumes,” Cara explained in the segment. “I love slipping into these various characters, so I wanted my home to reflect lots of different themes and moods.” Built in 1941, the home certainly wears a lot of different hats. Each room has different design concepts, including a games room with a Playboy pinball machine and a transparent piano.

The pièce de résistance? A vagina tunnel hidden in the games room that connects to a guest bedroom. Cara enlisted the help of architect Nicolò Bini of Line Architecture to design the Alice in Wonderland-esque home. The model gushed about the vagina tunnel, “Nicolò made that idea come to life, which I never thought possible. I think that was sort of a test to see how far he would go, and he went there.”

Other fantastical features include a David Lynch-inspired poker room, a ball pit (“If I’m having a bad day, I just hop in the ball pit,” Cara explained in the segment. “You can’t really cry in a ball pit”), and a bathroom that doubles as a David Bowie shrine. “Cara is a creature of pure delight,” Nicolò told AD of his client. “This place is her ultimate expression of home — a Cara-style fantasy filled with references to the many things that turn her on.”

The whimsical home tour comes after Cara made a cameo on HBO Max’s Friends reunion special that aired on May 27. In a fashion show segment that celebrated the many fashion looks of the hit NBC sitcom, Cara modeled Rachel Green’s (played by Jennifer Aniston) infamous pink bridesmaid dress — and even recreated the wardrobe malfunction moment from the episode to a tee.

Tour the rest of Cara’s mansion in the segment above!