Megan Fox Cheers On Her Man In Crochet Crop Top & Skirt At MGK’s Argentina Concert

The actress stunned while attending her fiancé’s South American concert, before the ‘Emo Girl’ singer drops his latest album.

Megan Fox, 35, stunned in a hot pink outfit, while she relaxed backstage before her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly‘s epic performance in Argentina on Saturday March 19. The Jennifer’s Body star seemed super proud of her soon-to-be husband while he rocked a packed concert down in South America. Other than her amazing outfit, she posted a few photos of the 31-year-old singer performing and a few shots of the pair relaxing before the show.

Megan’s whole outfit was an electric pink, made completely from crocheted material, including her crop top and short skirt. She leaned into MGK’s bubblegum pink pop-punk aesthetic by adding a matching choker, complete with chains, and a pair of matching boots with some sassy pink spikes on them. Other than the mirror picture, Megan also posted a more closeup selfie with herself giving a fierce look. She also posted a few photos of herself with her fiancé’s band, who were dressed in all-black. MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, rocked a sheer top and sparkling leather pants for the gig.

Meanwhile MGK seems super excited about his upcoming album Mainstream Sellout dropping on Friday March 25. The pop-punk star shared a few clips from his concert as part of Lollapalooza Chile, and the crowd seemed super excited for the new tracks on Sunday March 20. “The vibe is alive for album release week,” he wrote in one story.

Megan has had tons of amazing looks over the years, and the crocheted outfit is only her latest! Earlier in March, she showed off an outfit that seemed like it was inspired by Euphoria’s Alexa Demie and her character Maddy. Megan rocked a mesh top along with floral sleeves and matching leggings. She also leaned into her fiancé’s punk-inspired fashion when the pair went to see his “Bois Lie” collaborator Avril Lavigne at a February concert.

While MGK has been ramping up for his latest record, the pair have also been in the midst of planning their wedding, since getting engaged in January. MGK admitted that he was having trouble finding the perfect venue to meet his vision, in a February interview on The Late Late Show. “The location is hard, trying to find a spot that’s matching my artistic [vision],” he said.