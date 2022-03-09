Megan Fox Channels Maddy From ‘Euphoria’ Wearing Cutout Corset & Tight Pant

Megan looked like she stepped right out of Zendaya’s HBO show rocking a skintight ensemble that left little to the imagination.

Megan Fox has long been a fashionista with her finger on the pulse of the latest trends. The Jennifer’s Body star proved worthy of the title when she was spotted out in Los Angeles on Tuesday (March 9) dressed up in a style channeled straight from HBO’s hit Euphoria. Much like Maddy (played by actress Alexa Demie) in the harrowing high school drama, Megan set temperatures soaring in a skintight ensemble.

Daring to impress, the mother of three rocked a unique mesh top which showcased her enviable figure. She sported long, floral sleeves that matched the form-fitting leggings, while she coordinated with a wide headband. The star topped off the fresh look with a designer handbag and a set of high heels. It was as if Megan was heading out to hang with Zendaya’s Euphoria character Rue and her fashionable classmates!

It would certainly make sense if Megan was copying the look from the series, as she has joked about it in the past! Taking to her Instagram in January, the star shared a bunch of sultry snaps wearing a very Euphoria outfit. The 35-year-old rocked a structured sleeveless top with high-waisted, tailored grey trousers and periwinkle-colored pumps. “If I were the AP Literature teacher at Euphoria High,” she quipped in the caption

While she’s not painting the town red in her gorgeous, Euphoria-like garb, Megan is cozying up to her fiancée Machine Gun Kelly. The couple have been traipsing all over the world lately, relishing their time together before they walk down the aisle and make it official. But the wedding is still on their mind, as the rapper-turned rocker recently revealed he’d like the Korean boy band BTS to perform at the nuptials.

Getting down on one knee seems to have been on MGK’s train of thought for a while now, as a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the “Bad Things” hitmaker was thinking about marriage all the way back in October 2020, “He says he wants to marry her and he wants her to have his baby, he talks about that very openly,” the source told HL at the time. “Being with her has definitely tamed him, he’s laser focused on her and doing whatever he can to make her happy. It’s very sweet to see him so in love.”

The engagement comes almost two years after the Jennifer’s Body star officially filed for divorce from Brian Austin Green after close to 10 years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences,” and asking for joint legal/physical custody of their three kids. By that time, Megan had already been public with her romance with MGK, and three days after the court filing, the new couple became red carpet official, attending the American Music Awards together.