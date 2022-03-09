See Pics

Megan Fox Channels Maddy From ‘Euphoria’ Wearing Cutout Corset & Tight Pant

Megan Fox
Diggzy/Shutterstock
Megan FoxMegan Fox appearance at Forever 21, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Mar 2018Actress Megan Fox Appears At Forever 21 To Promote Her New Role As Brand Ambassador For Frederick's Of Hollywood
Megan Fox wears a racy Mugler outfit a the Jimmy Choo X Mugler VIP show in Los Angeles. 08 Feb 2022 Pictured: Megan Fox. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA826699_011.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Milan, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Newly engaged Megan Fox wears a Dolce & Gabbana ensemble outside the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Milan, Italy. Pictured: Megan Fox BACKGRID USA 15 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly hold hands heading out in New York after attending the VMAs.Pictured: Megan Fox, Machine Gun KellyBACKGRID USA 14 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 34 Photos.
News Writer

Megan looked like she stepped right out of Zendaya’s HBO show rocking a skintight ensemble that left little to the imagination.

Megan Fox has long been a fashionista with her finger on the pulse of the latest trends. The Jennifer’s Body star proved worthy of the title when she was spotted out in Los Angeles on Tuesday (March 9) dressed up in a style channeled straight from HBO’s hit Euphoria. Much like Maddy (played by actress Alexa Demie) in the harrowing high school drama, Megan set temperatures soaring in a skintight ensemble.

Megan Fox
Megan Fox stepped out in a barely-there outfit in March 2022. (Diggzy/Shutterstock)

Daring to impress, the mother of three rocked a unique mesh top which showcased her enviable figure. She sported long, floral sleeves that matched the form-fitting leggings, while she coordinated with a wide headband. The star topped off the fresh look with a designer handbag and a set of high heels. It was as if Megan was heading out to hang with Zendaya’s Euphoria character Rue and her fashionable classmates!

It would certainly make sense if Megan was copying the look from the series, as she has joked about it in the past! Taking to her Instagram in January, the star shared a bunch of sultry snaps wearing a very Euphoria outfit.  The 35-year-old rocked a structured sleeveless top with high-waisted, tailored grey trousers and periwinkle-colored pumps. “If I were the AP Literature teacher at Euphoria High,” she quipped in the caption

Related Gallery

Celebrities Wearing Corsets: Photos Of Dua Lipa & More

Dua Lipa is spotted wearing Dion Lee in New York City Pictured: Dua Lipa Ref: SPL5293941 040322 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Megan Fox wears a racy Mugler outfit a the Jimmy Choo X Mugler VIP show in Los Angeles. 08 Feb 2022 Pictured: Megan Fox. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA826699_011.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
West Hollywood, CA - Hailey Bieber looks stylish in jeans and an embroidered leather coat as she is spotted leaving The Nice Guy in West Hollywood.Pictured: Hailey BieberBACKGRID USA 8 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Euphoria
Megan Fox channeled Maddy from HBO’s ‘Euphoria.’ (Eddy Chen/HBO Max)

While she’s not painting the town red in her gorgeous, Euphoria-like garb, Megan is cozying up to her fiancée Machine Gun Kelly. The couple have been traipsing all over the world lately, relishing their time together before they walk down the aisle and make it official. But the wedding is still on their mind, as the rapper-turned rocker recently revealed he’d like the Korean boy band BTS to perform at the nuptials.

Getting down on one knee seems to have been on MGK’s train of thought for a while now, as a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the “Bad Things” hitmaker was thinking about marriage all the way back in October 2020, “He says he wants to marry her and he wants her to have his baby, he talks about that very openly,” the source told HL at the time. “Being with her has definitely tamed him, he’s laser focused on her and doing whatever he can to make her happy. It’s very sweet to see him so in love.”

The engagement comes almost two years after the Jennifer’s Body star officially filed for divorce from Brian Austin Green after close to 10 years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences,” and asking for joint legal/physical custody of their three kids. By that time, Megan had already been public with her romance with MGK, and three days after the court filing, the new couple became red carpet official, attending the American Music Awards together.