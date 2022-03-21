‘American Idol’ Preview: Carly Mickeal Brings Her Dog-Grooming Skills To Her Audition

The judges have a little fun with a dog groomer who is auditioning for the show in this EXCLUSIVE ‘American Idol’ preview. The young singer has to pick which dogs the judges resemble the most.

Dog groomer Carly Mickeal is ready to make her mark on American Idol. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the March 21 episode, Katy Perry is fascinated with Carly when she reveals that she’s a dog groomer. Carly says dog-grooming is her “favorite thing ever.”

Before getting to the actual audition, Katy has a question for Carly: “What dog do each of us look like?” For Luke Bryan, Carly is thinking he’s a labrador. Luke is a fan of Carly picking “America’s dog” for him.

As for Katy, Carly thinks she’s a Pomeranian. However, Luke says that Katy could definitely be a Maltese. “Today, I might be a Maltese,” Katy admits. Lionel Richie and Carly are on the same page about the dog he most resembles: a Rottweiler.

After her fun with the judges, Carly sings a gorgeous rendition of Elton John’s “Your Song.” Katy seems to like what she’s hearing! Carly’s fate on American Idol will be decided during the March 21 episode. Will she get a ticket to Hollywood?! Time will tell.

The season 20 auditions are coming to an end, and there’s still one more Platinum Ticket to give out. The Platinum Ticket allows the recipient to skip the first round of Hollywood Week, which is just around the corner. The first two Platinum Tickets were given to HunterGirl and Kenedi Anderson.

Once Hollywood Week begins, those who got a Golden Ticket to Hollywood will come together for the ultimate test. This will lead to a Final Judgement from the judges before the Live Shows begin. Since this is the 20th overall season of American Idol, you know there will be fun surprises in store as the season continues. Due to the Oscars airing on March 27, American Idol season 20 will next air March 28 at 8 p.m. on ABC.