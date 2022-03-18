Leah Messer Honors Daughter Ali, 12, For Strides Amidst MD Battle: ‘Keep Working Hard’

Leah Messer celebrated her daughter Ali’s progress living with a rare form of muscular dystrophy in a heartwarming Instagram post.

For Leah Messer of ‘Teen Mom 2,’ every day with daughter Ali, 12, is a reminder that anything is possible. After Ali was diagnosed with a rare form of muscular dystrophy (MD) in 2014, Leah has been open about her and her daughter’s journey through chronic illness. In an update from a recent doctor’s appointment, Leah couldn’t contain her excitement for Ali’s progress, sweetly shouting out all her effort in the caption: ” Keep working hard and staying dedicated Ali girl.”

In the post, Leah shared a sweet series of snapshots of Ali’s latest visit with Dr. Tsao at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Ohio. Alongside sweet selfies of the mother-daughter duo together at the appointment, Leah shared the incredible news she received from the doctor in her caption. “He sees more of an improvement than he ever has, mind & body. He said what he sees is remarkable because she seems a lot stronger,” Leah gushed. “700+ of her type of #MuscularDystrophy. He gave a lot of credit to her love, hard work and dedication to reaching horseback riding goals that she sets for herself.”

Leah even revealed Dr. Tsao asked to take a picture with Ali after delivering the good news, and Leah shared how “grateful” the family is for his “guidance” over the years. Leah shares daughter Ali and her twin sister Aleeah, with ex-husband Corey Simms. Though Teen Mom 2 has never shied from interpersonal drama over six seasons and counting, Leah’s sweet relationship with her twins and youngest daughter Adalynn, who she shares with ex Jeremy Calvert, has been a grounding force. Leah hit this home as well with her caption, including the hashtag “Never Lose Hope.”

Regardless of the drama, Leah’s TM2 crew showed up to support Ali’s inspiring progress, and their beautiful bond. Co-star Chelsea Houska took to Leah’s comments section to share just how moved she was by the update. “This gave me goosebumps!” she wrote. “So incredible!!” Leah’s sister Victoria Messer, who was featured in the season premiere of ‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion‘ earlier this month, also showed her love for her niece, commenting three simple hearts that said it all.