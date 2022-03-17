Lisa Rinna, 58, Stuns In Plunging Animal Print Swimsuit & Bucket Hat

Lisa Rinna looks stunning in a tiger print swimsuit as she models the look on her bedroom floor.

Lisa Rinna may not be wearing green this St. Patrick’s Day but she still looks fabulous. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a pic of her sitting on her bedroom floor sporting some swimwear. She rocked a plunging, tiger-print swimsuit, large sunglasses and bucket hat as she pouted at the camera. She simply captioned the post, “Mood,” along with a shamrock emoji to show she clearly wasn’t feeling the holiday spirit.

Lisa is well-known for showing off her sexy looks as well as posting campy dancing videos on Instagram. She seemingly hasn’t been posting as many joyful snaps since the passing of her mother Lois. In fact, she has been posting her fair sure of throwback pics of Lois with her or her kids Amelia Hamlin and Delilah Hamlin.

She also gave viewers a glimpse into what one of her intro or confessional looks might be for the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She rocked a long dirty blonde wig that she has playfully named Darlene as she stunned in a hot pink, form-fitting gown. An overwhelming amount of users claimed she looked like Khloe Kardashian and some said they even had a hard time telling the two apart.

Ironically, Lisa recently drew inspiration from one of the other Kardashian sisters. She recently got compared to Kim Kardashian after wearing an outfit that was nearly identical to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s. The blue Balenciaga dress looks like another long-flowing, formal gown at glance but upon further inspection, it is really a jumpsuit with pant legs underneath its flowy skirt.

Not to mention, Lisa recently had another unwanted connection to the Kardashian world. Her daughter Amelia Hamlin was briefly romantically linked to Kourtney Kardashian’s ex and baby daddy Scott Disick. The two briefly dated, not even for a year, but that didn’t stop Lisa from slyly expressing her disapproval and throwing in digs. The noticeable 18-year gap was on the factors that caused others to express their disappointment. For better or worse, the two have now moved on.