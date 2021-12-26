Amelia & Delilah Hamlin Join Lisa Rinna In Hilarious Christmas Video Dancing To ‘Last Christmas’

Holiday grooves! Amelia & Delilah Hamlin boogied down with their mom Lisa Rinna for a hilarious Christmas video! And Harry Hamlin made sure not to miss out on all the festive fun!

Rockin’ around the Christmas tree! Delilah Belle Hamlin, 23, and her sister Amelia Hamlin, 20, got in the holiday spirit by dancing up a storm with their mom Lisa Rinna, 58, for a hilarious Christmas video (below). Posted on the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s Instagram, the family shook their tailfeathers around the family’s gorgeous Christmas tree to the tune of George Michael’s iconic song “Last Christmas.” And proud papa Harry Hamlin, 70 wasn’t going to miss out on all the festive fun, as he showed off his sweet moves with a Christmas cameo!

Wearing adorable red-and-white striped pajamas and a Santa hat, Lisa started off the joyful romp with a few shakes of the hip. Soon Harry, rocking an apron, joined in the frame as Delilah and Amelia shimmied onto the screen wearing their own holiday pajama sets. At one point, Lisa playfully slapped Amelia on her rear as they both pranced across the room. It appeared Delilah’s boyfriend Eyal Booker made a surprise cameo as well. Along with the family dog!

No doubt Harry wanted to be a part of his daughters’ holiday fun, as he recently gushed over how proud he is of his two girls for using their social media platforms to bring awareness to their struggles; Delilah recently revealed she was hospitalized after suffering an accidental overdose on prescription drugs, while Amelia has posted about her eating disorder. “I’m really proud of my kids,” he admitted to Mel magazine.. “They’ve used their platform in a really beneficial way for people. They’ve come out and been very honest about the things that they’ve struggled with, and I know it’s helped a lot of people.”

Harry also weighed in on Amelia’s split with Scott Disick. The pair, with an age gap of 18 years, officially called it quits in September 2021 after nearly a year together. On the November 30 edition of Watch What Happens Live, Harry got frank about what he knew of the breakup and how he felt about it. “Look, Amelia’s doing great. She’s living in New York, and she’s having the time of her life solo,” Harry explained. “I have no idea [about the breakup]. I didn’t pull the curtain. I have no idea what exactly happened there. I’m just glad that she is solo. Put it that way.”