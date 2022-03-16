See Pic

Kylie Jenner Covers Up In A Fuzzy Green Duster Coat After Revealing Her Postpartum Struggle

Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kylie Jenner looks stunning in a green long coat as she arrives at a Sunny Vodka event after recently opening up about her postpartum recovery on social media. The mom of two was seen briefly in a long green fuzzy coat. Pictured: Kylie Jenner BACKGRID USA 16 MARCH 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Heidi Klum Sighting in NYC Midtown, NY. 11 Mar 2022 Pictured: Heidi Klum. Photo credit: RCF / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA837291_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Actor Rachel Brosnahan participates in the "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" skate night at The Winter Village at Bryant Park, in New York "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Skate Night, New York, United States - 05 Feb 2022 View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
News Writer

Kylie Jenner popped out post-pregnancy on Wednesday in L.A., sporting an adorable light green fuzzy coat to attend a special event.

Kylie Jenner may be dealing with some postpartum struggles after giving birth to son Wolf in February, but she’s doing her best to stay social and stylish! The mom stepped out in Los Angeles on Wednesday in a gorgeous, light green-colored, floor-length fuzzy coat, pairing the look with pointed-toe silver boots. The 24-year-old also wore her signature dark tresses long and wavy as her security team escorted her to the Sunny Vodka event in the city.

Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner sports a green fuzzy coat while out in LA (TPG / REPORT BOSS / BOLO / BACKGRID).

The outing comes just a day after Kylie shared an intimate message with her over 300 million followers about how she’s been having a “very hard” time with postpartum depression after having her son Wolf in Feb. In the Instagram stories, the now-mother-of-two filmed herself giving a message to other “postpartum moms” about her experience, encouraging them to give themselves time to cope with the physical and mental changes that can happen after giving birth. The reality star also mentioned she was having a more difficult time after having Wolf vs. after having Stormi.

“I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy,” Kylie, who was wearing a black top, said in the March 15 video. “It’s very hard.”

Related Gallery

Kylie Jenner's Hottest Red Carpet Looks

BEVERLY HILLS, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - FEBRUARY 09: 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency) Pictured: Kylie Jenner,Hailee Steinfeld Ref: SPL5149735 100220 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Image Press Agency/Splash News / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner arriving at theTravis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly Premiere Pictured: Travis Scott,Kylie Jenner Ref: SPL5111357 270819 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: ENT / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights, No Italy Rights, No Japan Rights
Kylie Jenner Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019 Wearing Atelier Versace

She continued, “It’s not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy. I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that because … for other moms going through it right now, I think we can go on the internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me either. It’s been hard. I didn’t even think I’d make it to this workout today but I’m here and I’m feeling better. So, you’ve got this.”

Kylie, who welcomed baby Wolf on 2/2/22 with rapper Travis Scott, posted the message after she was spotted out and about one month after giving birth. For that outing, the Kylie Beauty founder wore a cream-colored baggy sweater and black leggings as she ran errands with Stormi and looked relaxed and comfortable.