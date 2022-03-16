Kylie Jenner Covers Up In A Fuzzy Green Duster Coat After Revealing Her Postpartum Struggle

Kylie Jenner popped out post-pregnancy on Wednesday in L.A., sporting an adorable light green fuzzy coat to attend a special event.

Kylie Jenner may be dealing with some postpartum struggles after giving birth to son Wolf in February, but she’s doing her best to stay social and stylish! The mom stepped out in Los Angeles on Wednesday in a gorgeous, light green-colored, floor-length fuzzy coat, pairing the look with pointed-toe silver boots. The 24-year-old also wore her signature dark tresses long and wavy as her security team escorted her to the Sunny Vodka event in the city.

The outing comes just a day after Kylie shared an intimate message with her over 300 million followers about how she’s been having a “very hard” time with postpartum depression after having her son Wolf in Feb. In the Instagram stories, the now-mother-of-two filmed herself giving a message to other “postpartum moms” about her experience, encouraging them to give themselves time to cope with the physical and mental changes that can happen after giving birth. The reality star also mentioned she was having a more difficult time after having Wolf vs. after having Stormi.

“I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy,” Kylie, who was wearing a black top, said in the March 15 video. “It’s very hard.”

She continued, “It’s not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy. I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that because … for other moms going through it right now, I think we can go on the internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me either. It’s been hard. I didn’t even think I’d make it to this workout today but I’m here and I’m feeling better. So, you’ve got this.”

Kylie, who welcomed baby Wolf on 2/2/22 with rapper Travis Scott, posted the message after she was spotted out and about one month after giving birth. For that outing, the Kylie Beauty founder wore a cream-colored baggy sweater and black leggings as she ran errands with Stormi and looked relaxed and comfortable.