Kylie Jenner Is Flooded With Flowers From Travis Scott On Valentine’s Day After 2nd Baby

Kylie Jenner shared several pics and a video clip of an enormous display of multiple bouquets of pink and white flowers as well as a big pink bear in her home and tagged her boyfriend Travis Scott.

Kylie Jenner, 24, is relishing in florals this Valentine’s Day! The makeup mogul was gifted a large amount of pink and white flower bouquets from her boyfriend and father of her two children, Travis Scott, 30, and shared snapshots and a video of the impressive display to her Instagram story. The gifts also included a large light pink figure of a bear sitting atop one some of the bouquets and a Valentine’s Day-themed gingerbread house.

Kylie played the song “Every Kind of Way” by H.E.R. over the video clip of her gifts and tagged Travis with a white heart in at least one of the pics.

Before celebrating the love-filled holiday, Kylie and Travis welcome their second child, a son named Wolf Webster. He joins is older sister Stormi Webster, 4, and although the proud parents shared a pic of his little hand when making his birth announcement, they have yet to debut his face. It seems they’re doing what they did with their daughter and taking their time to introduce their new bundle of joy with the world.

Now that they have two children together, fans are wondering if the lovebirds will take the next step and get married. A source recently told us that that’s what they’re hoping for and it’s a “dream” that Kylie’s always wanted. “She’s wanted this her whole life, and she feels that she really deserves it. She wants to have the dream wedding and, after two children together, this is the next logical step,” the source EXCLUISVELY told HollywoodLife earlier this month.

A second source also said that the now parents-of-two have been spending a lot of time at home together and are fully enjoying it. “Kylie has been holed up at home with Travis, and she couldn’t be happier about it,” the source shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They have had a chance to bond like never before, and he’s fallen in love with her as much as she’s been in love with him all along. They are on the same page now.”